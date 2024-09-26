JD Vance Descends on Florida as Disney World Ceases Operations Due To Impending Hurricane Helene

Republican candidate for vice president JD Vance held a high-profile fundraiser in Winter Park, Florida, amid the state’s declaration of emergency due to Hurricane Helene.

Guests reportedly paid between $5,000 and $100,000 to attend the event, a decision criticized by local Democrats who argued the Yale Law School graduate should have prioritized disaster response over political ambitions. “It should have been rescheduled,” said State Representative Anna Eskamani (D). “It’s disappointing that it wasn’t.”

Despite the criticism, Vance’s supporters, including prominent GOP figures, gathered at the estate of Golden Corral franchise owners Diane and Eric Holm. This gathering occurred as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for 61 counties in anticipation of the hurricane’s severe impacts. Critics argued that such events are unsuitable during times of crisis, mentioning the broader implications of Vance’s political strategies, particularly concerning climate change policies and disaster management.

The Donald Trump-JD Vance campaign refrained from commenting on the backlash. Local GOP representatives also did not respond to inquiries from The Orlando Sentinel regarding their attendance at the fundraiser. The contrast between political fundraising and the urgent needs stemming from Hurricane Helene further heightened tensions in the state.

Hurricane Helene’s Impact on Walt Disney World Resort

Hurricane Helene intensified, becoming a significant concern as it approached Florida. The National Hurricane Center indicated that Helene was predicted to make landfall as a Category 3 hurricane, necessitating precautionary measures across various sectors, including tourism.

Walt Disney World Resort initiated immediate operational adjustments in response to the incoming storm. The Central Florida Disney park canceled its planned Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party and closed its water park, Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon, amid concerns for guest safety. Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort and Campground urged guests to remove all outdoor items and decor by 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

Forecasts warned of potentially devastating storm surges and tornadoes, and many visitors were concerned about their plans. In addition to Disney, Universal Orlando Resort announced that it would close its water park, Volcano Bay, while Busch Gardens Tampa Bay decided to close altogether.

Disney’s communication to guests highlighted the need to prioritize safety. The park extended its operating hours for Magic Kingdom Park, allowing additional time for visitors to experience attractions before severe weather hit. Despite these adjustments, the uncertainty surrounding Hurricane Helene’s impact, including flooding and infrastructure challenges, loomed.

JD Vance Visits Florida Amid State of Emergency

In light of the impending storm, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency, primarily affecting the Panhandle region. This declaration encompasses preparations for heavy rainfall, possible tornadoes, and flooding, affecting millions of residents throughout the state. As emergency protocols were initiated, significant operational changes unfolded for political figures and local businesses.

Sen. JD Vance’s fundraising event and Hurricane Helene’s trajectory have both converged, shaping the immediate political and community landscape in Florida. Critics of the “Hillbilly Elegy” author pointed to the political implications of hosting such events during a crisis, further emphasizing the dichotomy between political effort and public safety. The situation has prompted residents and officials to scrutinize the balance between political activities and the necessity of responsive action amidst natural disasters.

As the state braces for Hurricane Helene, residents, officials, and visitors continue to shift their focus toward emergency preparedness and recovery efforts. Whether Vance’s fundraising efforts contribute to a larger political narrative or impact his electoral support remains to be seen, especially as voters weigh the effectiveness of leadership against the backdrop of natural calamities like Hurricane Helene.

