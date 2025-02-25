Disney Guests Stuck in Space Mountain After Power Shutdown

Guests visiting Disneyland Resort recently found themselves in for an unexpectedly longer-than-anticipated wait when Space Mountain experienced an apparent power-related issue, leading to a shutdown and restart attempt.

Power Problems on Space Mountain

According to one guest report, the attraction had a posted wait time of 35 minutes when they entered the queue. However, that wait stretched to an exhausting 90 minutes as the ride experienced operational delays. The issue reportedly became severe enough that Disneyland Cast Members made the unusual decision to turn off the power in an attempt to restore the ride’s functionality.

The guest, who shared their experience online, expressed their surprise at the troubleshooting method, stating:

“35 min posted wait time for Space Mountain last night ended up being a 90 min wait. Ride shut down and they turned off the power to “see if it would get it working again”. Have you seen that before?”

Unexpected Downtime at Disneyland’s Classic Coaster

Space Mountain is one of Disneyland’s most beloved attractions, and while occasional ride breakdowns are not uncommon, a complete power shutdown as a troubleshooting method has raised some eyebrows among parkgoers.

While Disney has not publicly commented on the reported incident, it’s not unheard of for attractions to experience technical difficulties that require system reboots. Many high-tech rides—particularly indoor coasters and trackless attractions—operate with sophisticated control systems that sometimes need a full reset to restore normal operations.

Guest Reactions and Ride Status

It remains unclear whether the power shutdown ultimately fixed the issue, but many guests have since expressed frustration at the extended wait times. Some speculate that this could be an early sign of maintenance needs for the iconic Tomorrowland attraction, which has been running at Disneyland since 1977.

As of today, Space Mountain appears to be operating normally, though guests planning to ride should always check the Disneyland app for real-time updates on wait times and ride closures.

Have you ever been stuck waiting for a shut-down ride? Let us know in the comments below…