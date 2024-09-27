Roseanne Barr’s Election Conspiracy Theories Draw Widespread Criticism

During a recent event in Fort Worth, Texas, actress Roseanne Barr made headlines with her forceful claims regarding the 2020 presidential election. She accused the Democratic Party of allegedly “overthrowing” the government, insisting that they refused to accept former President Donald Trump’s victory against President Joe Biden.

This assertion, at a gathering that featured Tucker Carlson, has drawn significant criticism from various online sources. Barr’s rhetoric suggests a belief that the Democrats are responsible for the systematic manipulation of electoral processes, a notion that remains unfounded in solid evidence.

The event comes months after a December 2023 set in which the former ABC star appeared incoherent and “wobbly” in front of a quiet crowd.

Roseanne Links January 6 to Election Theft

Barr took her conspiracy theories further by alleging that the January 6 Capitol insurrection was a distraction orchestrated by Democrats. She claimed this event was a cover-up for their own insurrection involving the alleged theft of the 2020 election.

“They overthrew the Constitutional Republic of the United States of America,” Barr shouted from the stage, stirring emotions within the audience. These assertions have drawn backlash from analysts who emphasize the lack of credible evidence supporting her claims.

Personal Praise for Donald Trump

In her fiery address, Barr expressed unwavering admiration for Trump.

“God bless that man, I love him and everybody knows it,” she stated, reinforcing her alignment with far-right sentiments.

The comedian’s remarks aimed to illuminate Trump’s integrity and leadership qualities despite the controversies surrounding his presidency.

Audience Reaction to Barr’s Rant

Tucker Carlson

Tucker Carlson, known for his controversial commentary, appeared amused during Barr’s tirade. Reports showed him laughing at several points while Barr emphasized her opinions on Democrats and the January 6 incidents. Carlson’s demeanor raised questions about the serious nature of such discussions, drawing attention to the potential trivialization of dangerous political claims.

Audience Response

The audience responded semi-positively to Barr’s comments, with many applauding and echoing her sentiments. This engagement illustrates a segment of the population receptive to conspiracy theories regarding politics, reflecting broader sentiments within certain conservative circles.

Naturally, Carlson’s national tour attracts those who share similar political beliefs. However, even the conservative audience appeared quiet and confused throughout the speech. From @RonFilipkowski on X (formerly Twitter):

Roseanne screaming on Tucker’s tour that Democrats “overthrew the government” in 2020, to an almost completely empty venue.

Roseanne screaming on Tucker's tour that Democrats "overthrew the government" in 2020, to an almost completely empty venue. pic.twitter.com/VVJ8S1UC46 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 25, 2024

Mixed Reactions on Social Media

As clips from the event circulated online, reactions varied widely. While some users applauded Barr for her unfiltered expression of dissent against the Democratic Party, others expressed concern over the perpetuation of unfounded conspiracy theories. Critics pointed out the potential dangers in normalizing such rhetoric, especially as the country approaches another election cycle.

“Dems overthrew the government by beating Trump in an election,” said @TheFelonius. “Her brain is so cooked.”

Dems overthrew the government by beating Trump in an election. Her brain is so cooked — WorldsMostTremendousFelon (@TheFelonius) September 25, 2024

“The end result of yrs long daily consumption of FOX News,” @manningpride commented. “Sad.”

Others felt like conservatives like Carlson took advantage of Barr.

“I feel so sad for Roseanne Barr,” @Fijate2015 wrote. “People like Tucker and [Robert F Kennedy Jr.] are exploiting her mental illness for their own benefit.”

I feel so sad for Roseanne Barr. People like Tucker and JFK Jr are exploiting her mental illness for their own benefit. https://t.co/vKxsbZw486 — Elliedee (@Fijate2015) September 25, 2024

Roseanne Barr’s Response

Barr’s social media is frequently filled with divisive politically charged statements. Her posts often amplify fringe theories, drawing attention to her unyielding support for Trump and his policies. The comedian has even riffed off of critics of her event with Carlson.

“I’m the f**king greatest,” she replied to a clip of herself claiming “satanic elites” eat babies.

I’m the fucking greatest https://t.co/bgrgz9I0AP — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) September 26, 2024

