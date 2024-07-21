Official: Disney World Cutting Ties With Active President Joe Biden

Unprecedented American history is unfolding, and Walt Disney World Resort, one of the country’s most popular tourist destinations, will be affected.

President Joe Biden had remained steadfast that he would be running for reelection in 2024. Biden, who is already 81 years old, came under fire — particularly in the last couple of months — when signs of age began to become a polarizing and unignorable topic.

The president, who had been criticized for his age for much longer by his opponents, saw many key members of the Democratic Party begin to turn on him following the Debate between him and former President Donald Trump, in which there were several moments when Biden looked lost or couldn’t finish his thoughts.

Following that performance, there began to swirl reports that high-ranking officials in the Democratic Party were calling for Biden to step down. Those voices only began to grow over the ensuing weeks.

As Donald Trump survived an assassination attempt and saw polling tilt in his favor in several swing states, the pressure only mounted for Biden to step down.

With more than 50,000 in attendance, Trump announced J.D. Vance as his Vice Presidential candidate during the Republican National Convention this past week. Ultimately, the growing sentiment and pressure led to Biden announcing on Sunday that he would be stepping down and not seeking reelection.

Later on Sunday, Biden announced his endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic Party nominee.

— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 21, 2024

Harris, who has been a controversial figure herself in terms of polling, has been polled roughly equally to Joe Biden. It’s important to note that the party’s nominee has not been selected at this time.

Disney World will remove Joe Biden in a matter of months.

Regardless of what happens in the November Election, one thing is for certain: Walt Disney World Resort will be set to make significant changes to its already controversial Hall of Presidents attraction.

Biden not seeking reelection is a historical event. We haven’t seen such an occurrence happen since Lyndon Johnson did not seek reelection in the midst of the Vietnam War. Johnson bowed out in March of that year, however, meaning that Biden’s decision to bow out — at the end of July, just a little over three months before the election — is unprecedented waters for the United States.

No matter who ends up winning the election — whether it be Donald Trump for his second term or if it ends up being the Democrat’s nominee — Biden’s decision on Sunday confirms that Disney World’s attraction will change, and he will be removed.

Disney’s Hall of Presidents is a classic attraction located in Liberty Square at the Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World Resort, Florida. This patriotic show features lifelike Audio-Animatronics figures of all U.S. presidents, offering a historical narrative that highlights the nation’s leaders and significant moments in American history.

The attraction combines detailed artistry with advanced technology to create a compelling presentation that educates and entertains guests about the presidency and the country’s democratic heritage. Since its opening in 1971, the Hall of Presidents has undergone numerous updates to include each new president, maintaining its relevance and appeal to visitors.

Disney World has not issued any statement on when the attraction might undergo its change.

For now, Biden remains the president until January 2025, when a new president will be sworn in. That is typically around the time that Magic Kingdom makes changes and additions to its attraction.

