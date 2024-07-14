“Assassination Attempt” on Former President Donald J. Trump Halts Rally, Sends Crowd Into Chaos

Former President–and the presumptive Republican nominee for President–Donald J. Trump was rushed off the stage during a rally in Pennsylvania after shots were fired in what is being confirmed as an assassination attempt by the Associated Press.

Shots Ring Out During Campaign Rally in Pennsylvania

Details about the events that transpired during a Trump rally held in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday afternoon have been limited at best following breaking news that shots were fired as the former president spoke from the stage during the rally.

In raw video released by the Associated Press, Mr. Trump can be seen wearing a cap and speaking from a podium. He suddenly grabs his right ear and ducks down behind the podium as Secret Service agents rush to his side.

According to the Associated Press, the incident is being investigated as an assassination attempt, and a shooter has been confirmed dead. Additionally, at least one rally attendee has also been confirmed dead.

At this time, it isn’t clear whether the shooter acted alone.

Chaos Ensues After the Former President Is Shot

“All the sudden, shots started to crack; someone behind me appears to have been shot,” said Pennsylvania Republican Senate candidate David McCormick, who was in attendance at the rally. “There’s lots of blood, and then the Secret Service were all over President Trump.”

According to video captured by the Associated Press, the former President appears to have been hit or grazed by a bullet on the right side of his head near his ear. In the video, Mr. Trump is visibly bleeding as he is whisked away by a group of Secret Service agents who surrounded him in an attempt to keep him safe as they removed him from the area.

Shortly after news of the attempted assassination broke, Anthony Guglielmi, spokesperson for the United States Secret Service, issued a statement, saying the following:

An incident occurred the evening of July 13 at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania. The Secret Service has implemented protective measures and the former President is safe. This is now an active Secret Service investigation and further information will be released when available.

Another Former President Speaks Out

Following the news of the assassination attempt on Mr. Trump in Pennsylvania, former President Barack Obama issued a statement, calling on Americans to commit themselves to civility and respect during the political cycle.

There is absolutely no place for political violence in our democracy . . . we should all be relieved that former President Trump wasn’t seriously hurt, and use this moment to recommit ourselves to civility and respect in our politics.

The Associated Press shared more details about the Secret Service and the team’s efforts to engage the shooter, stating:

The shooter was engaged by members of the U.S. Secret Service counterassault team and killed, according to two officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the ongoing investigation publication. The heavily armed tactical team travels everywhere with the president and major party nominees and is meant to confront any active threats while other agents focus on safeguarding and evacuating the protectee.

As this is a developing story, more information will be shared as it becomes available.