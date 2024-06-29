Multiple Classic Attractions Closing Indefinitely at Disneyland, Resort Confirms

Multiple classic Disney attractions will close later this year.

The Walt Disney Company owns and operates a wide variety of theme parks worldwide. From France to China, Disney’s list of theme parks can be experienced by millions of guests around the globe. However, to some, the Disneyland Resort in California remains the definitive Disney experience.

The Anaheim resort offers a wide variety of classic rides and attractions, including the original versions of legendary rides like “it’s a small world,” Peter Pan’s Flight, Haunted Mansion, and Pirates of the Caribbean. The Disneyland Resort also continues to improve and innovate, with several new projects currently in the works.

For many guests, Disneyland is a place to experience the history and enjoy some of The Walt Disney Company’s most famous attractions. While it may not be the most exciting or thrilling attraction, the Disneyland Railroad certainly has a spot on this list, taking guests all around Disneyland Park in an authentic locomotive.

However, this legendary Disney attraction, along with several others, will close indefinitely later this year.

According to the official Disneyland Resort calendar, both the Disneyland Railroad and the Animation Academy will close on August 5, 2024. These closures have not been disclosed by Disney in an official statement but are confirmed when looking at Disneyland’s operating hours.

The Disneyland Railroad offers guests a scenic, 18-minute journey around Disneyland Park. However, the railroad is already undergoing some construction and temporary closures due to construction around Haunted Mansion, meaning the New Orleans Square station is unavailable for boarding and unloading.

Space Mountain will also close on August 5, meaning Disneyland Park will be missing at least three attractions once the summer season wraps up.

It’s unclear if this is why the railroad will close later this year or if it will close for an entirely different reason. It’s also unclear when these attractions will reopen.

However, there is still a lot of excitement on the horizon for the Disney theme parks, with Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, Disneyland’s newest ride, set to open soon.

Originally announced in 2020, Walt Disney Imagineering has been working on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure for quite a while. The first version of the ride debuted at the Magic Kingdom this June, with a second version to follow at Disneyland Park.

An exact opening date for Disneyland’s version is yet to be announced, but construction is picking up nicely on the upcoming attraction, which will be found where Splash Mountain used to reside in Critter Country.

Also coming to Disneyland in the near future is a brand-new land based on Avatar. Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger announced this land earlier this year, revealing the Disneyland Resort would receive an area dedicated to the box-office-shattering franchise from James Cameron.

Not many details about this new area are known, though Iger stated it would be the largest expansion Disneyland has seen since the opening of Disney California Adventure, which opened over 20 years ago.

