Universal Abruptly Closes ‘Jurassic Park’ Attraction in the Midst of Summer

Universal Orlando Resort has shared new developments that you should be aware of if you’re visiting Islands of Adventure this summer.

Universal Orlando Resort’s Islands of Adventure is a theme park that delivers a blend of thrilling rides, immersive environments, and beloved characters, making it a must-visit destination for families and enthusiasts of all ages.

The park offers a diverse array of attractions, each designed to transport guests into the worlds of their favorite stories and films. Among these offerings, one land stands out for its enduring appeal and iconic status: Jurassic Park.

Stepping into Jurassic Park at Islands of Adventure is like walking into Steven Spielberg’s groundbreaking film Jurassic Park (1993). This land captures the essence of the movie’s awe and wonder, combined with the thrill of prehistoric adventure.

One of the standout attractions is the Jurassic Park River Adventure, a water ride that takes guests on a journey through the lush, tropical landscape filled with animatronic dinosaurs. The ride’s climax, a dramatic plunge to escape a menacing T-Rex, remains a fan favorite and a rite of passage for visitors.

Beyond the river adventure, Jurassic Park offers numerous attractions that cater to dinosaur enthusiasts. The Raptor Encounter allows guests to meet a life-like Velociraptor, providing a thrilling photo opportunity and an up-close look at one of the franchise’s most iconic creatures.

Additionally, the Jurassic Park Discovery Center serves as an interactive museum where guests can learn more about the dinosaurs, engage in hands-on exhibits, and even witness a dinosaur egg hatch.

Of course, the most popular attraction in Jurassic Park is the Jurassic World VelociCoaster, the newest addition to Islands of Adventure.

In addition, Islands of Adventure boasts several other lands, each with its own unique charm and attractions.

Marvel Super Hero Island offers adrenaline-pumping rides like The Incredible Hulk Coaster and The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, both of which deliver heart-racing excitement and state-of-the-art special effects. Meanwhile, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter–Hogsmeade immerses guests in the magical world of J.K. Rowling’s beloved series, complete with rides like Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey and Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure.

As the summer heat peaks, Islands of Adventure has responded to the influx of visitors by extending its operating hours. The theme park now stays open later into the evening, with many nights seeing a closing time of 10:00 p.m. This change has been met with enthusiasm by fans who relish the opportunity to experience the attractions under the stars.

However, visitors must be aware that not all attractions maintain these extended hours. One notable example is Camp Jurassic, an interactive playground particularly popular with younger guests and families. Despite the park’s later closing time, Camp Jurassic closes at 8:00 p.m., two hours before the rest of the park.

Camp Jurassic, with its intricate play areas, climbing nets, and water features, offers a daytime adventure filled with exploration and excitement. The playground is beautifully illuminated at night, adding a magical touch to its prehistoric setting. However, Universal Orlando Resort closes off this area well before the park’s official closing time, likely due to safety and staffing considerations.

Universal also closes the StormForce Accelatron early, so if you’re planning a trip to Universal Studios Orlando, be aware.

For families planning their visit, it’s advisable to schedule time in Camp Jurassic earlier in the day to ensure they can fully enjoy its offerings. The early closure of this area doesn’t detract from the overall experience at Islands of Adventure, but being aware of the schedule helps in planning an efficient and enjoyable visit.

Have you ever visited Camp Jurassic at night? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!