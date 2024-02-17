Beloved Universal Roller Coaster Closes Down Yet Again

Jurassic World VelociCoaster was down yet again yesterday at Universal Orlando Resort.

The Jurassic Park-inspired roller coaster closed at approximately 6.15 p.m. last night (February 17), nearly three hours before the rest of Islands of Adventure closed to guests.

Tried getting a night ride on Velocicoaster but it has been closed since 6:15 today. Luckily TMs said it should be back open tomorrow morning so no need to worry.@UniversalORL pic.twitter.com/9CyPGZtUA9 — Ethan Hershaft (@EthanHershaft) February 17, 2024

While guests noted that Universal team members indicated it would reopen this morning (February 18), the attraction is currently still listed as closed on the Universal Orlando Resort app as of 12 p.m. EST today.

VelociCoaster previously closed for four days earlier this month. Fortunately, it reopened on February 8 with no notable changes. During its closure, warnings were placed near the entrance of the attraction, letting guests know that the ride would be closed during their stay.

Universal did not disclose the reason for its closure; instead, it responded to querying guests on X (previously known as Twitter): “Hi there, we do not have any additional updates regarding the status of Jurassic World VelociCoaster at this time. We recommend checking our Mobile App for the most up-to-date information.”

Since debuting at Islands of Adventure in 2021, VelociCoaster has rapidly established itself as one of the most popular attractions in the park, with many deeming it Universal’s top roller coaster (and some going so far as to declare it the best coaster in Central Florida).

The award-winning attraction features appearances from Jurassic World characters such as Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) and Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) before taking guests on an adrenaline-pumping journey containing four inversions, two launches, and speeds of up to 70 mph.

Inside the Magic contacted Universal Orlando Resort for confirmation of when VelociCoaster will reopen but did not hear back by the time of publication. We’ll update this article with future updates.

