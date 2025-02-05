“S*** Happens,” Harrison Ford Breaks Silence on ‘Indiana Jones 5’ Box Office Bomb

Harrison Ford weighs his last Indiana Jones film flopping at the box office.

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Harrison Ford is breaking his silence regarding Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny‘s poor box office performance, with the actor reiterating his love of the character and the franchise as a whole.

In a new interview with The Wall Street Journal Magazine, Ford revealed he isn’t too upset over his most recent, and presumably final outing as the famed archeologist bombing at the box office, simply saying, “Shit happens.”

The response shouldn’t be surprising considering Ford’s history of witty and remarkably dry, off-the-cuff remarks during interviews and press events, though the actor has always had a soft spot when it comes to Indiana Jones.

“I was really the one who felt there was another story to tell. When [Indy] had suffered the consequences of the life that he had to live, I wanted one more chance to pick him up and shake the dust off his ass and stick him out there, bereft of some of his vigor, to see what happened. I’m still happy I made that movie.”

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny released on June 30, 2023, and served as both the continuation and final chapter of the mainline Indiana Jones franchise. While the film was met with generally positive reviews, crowds simply did not show up to see Dial of Destiny, which managed to uncover $385 million.

While this may sound like a lot of cash (because it is), it’s nothing when factoring in Dial of Destiny‘s monumentally massive budget, with Disney reportedly facing a loss of around $130 million in total on the production.

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Despite so many blockbusting spectacles releasing every year, few seem to be able to capture the same spirit of adventure and mystery found at the core of the Indiana Jones franchise. What started as Steven Spielberg’s humble take on B-movies eventually transformed into one of the world’s most recognizable and lucrative film series of all time.

Today, the Indiana Jones brand is still as valuable as the artifacts Henry Jones Jr. uncovered during his career, with the franchise spawning its own spin-offs, merchandise, and even theme park attractions.

However, much like the titular character of Indiana Jones himself, the franchise has struggled to handle the same traps and pitfalls with as much grace as it once did, with Disney’s most recent Indy venture bombing.

It’s unknown what Disney has in store for Indiana Jones, though considering the success of the franchise’s latest video game, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, it’s clear there’s still demand to see new adventures. Soon, Disney will start building its new Indiana Jones-themed attraction at its Animal Kingdom theme park, something the company has been teasing for several years.

Harrison Ford has found another home, this time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where he will make his debut as Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross in Captain America: Brave New World. Ross not only serves as this universe’s U.S. President but also the Red Hulk.

Ford said he took on the role with “no script.” “I didn’t really know that at the end I would turn into the Red Hulk,” joked Ford. “Well, it’s like life. You only get so far in the kit until the last page of the instructions is missing.”

Captain America: Brave New World releases on February 14, 2025.

What did you think about Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny?