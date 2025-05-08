Secret Wedding in Galaxy’s Edge—Did This Couple Risk Their Disney Privileges?

A viral TikTok video has raised questions about Disney’s wedding policies after it showed a couple getting married inside Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios on May the 4th, a day known for Star Wars fandom celebrations. The clip, posted by user mimmymouse37, shows the couple exchanging vows in front of the iconic Galaxy’s Edge backdrop, a moment described as “cute” by the poster. However, it quickly sparked a debate about Disney’s rules regarding weddings at their theme parks.

The Rule Violation and Concerns

The issue arises from the couple’s decision to hold the ceremony without adhering to Disney’s official wedding procedures. According to Disney’s policy, weddings at the theme parks must be coordinated through Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings team, even if the couple plans to elope. A Disney representative explained:

It’s important to note that even an elopement celebrated here at the theme parks, wedding venues, or Resort Hotels at Walt Disney World Resort must be planned with the help of Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings team.

However, the couple in the video did not follow these steps and opted for a more spontaneous wedding, which has drawn criticism from some fans. One commenter shared their concerns, saying:

Oof, they are lucky they didn’t get a ban from the parks. This is so against the rules.”

The video has sparked a conversation about Disney’s expectations for wedding events and the potential consequences for guests who bypass the official channels.

Support and Responses from the Couple

Despite the backlash, many viewers took to the comment section to support the couple, calling the moment heartwarming. The bride herself even chimed in, thanking well-wishers for their kind words. She posted, ”

Thank you so much for all your kind words. We are very happy and had an incredible day!”

When asked by a commenter if she and her partner faced any repercussions for their unapproved wedding, the bride responded with reassurance, stating:

“No. But we did it quickly and quietly off to the side and did not disrupt operations.”

This comment suggests that the couple made efforts to keep the ceremony low-key, avoiding any major disruptions in the busy park on a special day like May the 4th.

What This Means for Future Weddings at Disney

The incident has put Disney’s wedding policies back in the spotlight, raising important questions about how flexible the company can be with weddings and special moments that occur in its parks. While many couples dream of having a wedding at a Disney park, the guidelines set by Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings ensure that everything runs smoothly, maintaining the integrity of the brand’s magical experience.

Though it remains unclear whether Disney will take action regarding this specific event, it serves as a reminder to all guests that Disney’s policies are in place for a reason. Visitors planning to wed at the park are encouraged to go through the proper channels to avoid complications.