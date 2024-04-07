Bob Iger Drops News: Disney Will Be Transformed in 900 Days

On December 31, 2026, The Walt Disney Company will be transformed for better or for worse.

Bob Iger’s Disney in Turbulent Waters

Earlier this month, Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger officially batted billionaire Nelson Peltz away from the Disney board. Backed by the likes of former Marvel Entertainment Ike Perlmutter, Peltz’s maneuvering came after fears the House of Mouse had lost its way. With Peltz’s attempt to secure a seat now in the past, Iger is looking at how he can reinstate reliability into the once-untouchable brand.

It’s no secret that Disney and its subsidiary studios have faced increasing pressure to deliver at the box office following a string of negative reactions. Even Marvel Studios’ Marvel Cinematic Universe failed to impress with two of the worst-performing movies in the franchise both releasing in 2023. Deadpool & Wolverine (2024) looks to rectify the misses of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and The Marvels by being the only MCU movie to be released this year and one that has all the makings to reboot the series.

For Disney and Pixar, 2022’s Strange World and Lightyear flopped at the box office, becoming riddled with controversy and claims of “wokeness” after featuring same-sex relationships. The former included Disney Animation Studios’ first-ever openly gay teen character. Then came Wish (2023). Disney’s centennial movie did not perform as expected and was a huge misfire for the company, at least with the critics. Pixar’s Elemental (2023), though, was a sleeper hit and gained steam following a quiet opening.

When looking at the performance of ginormous franchise movies like Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023), it’s easy to see why a course correction is needed. Lucasfilm’s Indiana Jones series gained its fifth installment last year, and while Harrison Ford came back, the audience didn’t. James Mangold’s effort lost the company $134 million.

All is not lost, however, as Disney has revealed its upcoming movie slate through 2031, and some heavy hitters could see a major shift in the Mouse’s box office performance.

By 2027, Disney Will Officially Be Transformed

The Walt Disney Company’s upcoming slate includes movies like Moana 2 (2024), Captain America: Brave New World (2025), Disney’s Snow White (2025), Pixar’s Elio (2025), The Fantastic Four (2025), Zootopia 2 (2025), and Avatar 3 (2025). But it is 2026 that will really be the measure of Disney’s position in the box office wars. With Warner Bros. and Universal doing major numbers with projects like Barbie (2023), Dune: Part Two (2024), and The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023), has Disney lost its foothold as the box office leader? In just under 1,000 days, everyone will know.

2026 is an important year for the Mouse House as the movie slate includes so many sequels or related projects to 2019. And what was 2019? Disney’s best box office year ever. As Inside the Magic previously reported:

Disney netted $13 billion in 2019, including 20th Century titles, with Captain Marvel ($1.1 billion), Avengers: Endgame ($2.7 billion), Aladdin ($1 billion), Toy Story 4 ($1 billion), The Lion King ($1.6 billion) and Frozen II ($1.2 billion) all crossing the billion dollar milestone. By the end of its run, 2019’s Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker also surpassed $1 billion.

And looking at 2026, three of the company’s biggest movies are all getting sequels: Toy Story, Frozen, and Marvel’s Avengers. Toy Story 5 has been confirmed as being released on June 19, 2026, with Avengers 5 (formerly Avengers: The Kang Dynasty) on track for May 1, 2026. While Frozen III is not yet confirmed for 2026, it is expected to drop that year ahead of Frozen IV later down the line. History has seen both Frozen (2013) and Frozen II (2019) be released at the end of the year around November. Looking at Disney’s slate, there is an “Untitled Disney Animation” movie listed for November 26, 2026.

While Disney fans already knew this lineup, earlier this month, Bob Iger’s company dropped the news that two more powerful franchises are joining the roster for 2026. Coming on May 22, 2026, just over three weeks after the release of Avengers 5, The Mandalorian & Grogu will debut. The new film comes from Jon Favreau and will be the first Star Wars film to be released in movie theaters since Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker (2019).

Also arriving in 2026 is Disney’s live-action remake of Moana (2016). Produced by Disney and Dwayne Johnson’s Seven Bucks Productions, the retelling will see Johnson reprise his role as Maui, but Auliʻi Cravalho will be replaced as Moana. Cravalho will serve as executive producer. The live-action Moana was originally scheduled for June 2025, but with the surprise reveal of an animated Moana sequel earlier this year, it seems the company wants to put space between the projects.

So, now, not only are follow-ups to the most lucrative movies of Disney Animation, Pixar, and Marvel being released in 2026, but the big screen debut of Star Wars‘ current most powerful property, The Mandalorian, and the live-action version of the most streamed film in the United States in 2023. With The Mandalorian & Grogu and Moana arriving in 2026, the year looks set to match, if not supersede, 2019’s box office performance. And if it doesn’t, then not even Disney’s best performers can bring audiences back to theaters. Either way, by the end of 2026, the landscape of Disney storytelling on the big screen will be transformed forever.

Do you think Disney will have a big year in 2026?