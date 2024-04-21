Disney Wedding in the Works? Infamous Daughter From Contentious Show Engaged at Park

Millie Radford from 22 Kids and Counting recently got engaged in front of Cinderella Castle in the Magic Kingdom, to her parents’ joy!

22 Kids and Counting is arguably one of the most debated shows on air at the moment. The show revolves around the Radford family, famous primarily for the number of children they have (guess the number!), and shows how they go about their daily lives. The show has been on since 2012.

Per IMDb, “Cameras follow Britain’s largest family, the Radfords, as they welcome their newest arrival – just as the UK is preparing to go into lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic.”

At present, 19 kids still live with parents Sue and Noel Radford in their ten-bedroom house.

Sue Radford and Noel Radford from 22 Kids and Counting were recently given cause for celebration when their daughter, Millie Radford, got engaged in front of Cinderella Castle in Walt Disney World.

Millie Radford got engaged to her long-term boyfriend, Harley Passmore, during their vacation at the Central Florida Disney Resort.

The Radford family had gone to Florida with their children on holiday and Millie joined them soon after. After enjoying the fireworks display, as Millie was taking in the illuminated Cinderella Castle, Passmore reportedly got down on one knee and popped the question.

Millie, understandably, got quite emotional and said yes!

“She said yes… I love you my wife-to-be,” Harley Passmore wrote in the caption on his Instagram story, announcing the engagement to the world.

At this moment, no details about the upcoming nuptials have been shared with audiences, however, one can’t help but wonder if a Disney wedding is also in the works to commemorate this marriage.

As GB News explained, the engagement comes a year after Millie Radford fell out with her parents during a previous Florida holiday where the 22-year-old accused her parents of favoritism.

Millie Radford asserted that her parents had chosen their “favorite grandchildren” for the show, leaving out daughter Millie Radford’s children. Sue Radford and Noel Radford shared a video of them surprising some of their grandchildren with a Florida holiday.

Millie Radford responded to the video, writing, “…You’ve made money from all your grandchildren but choose your favorites. Said my piece. I recall my kids being in the whole 22 Kids and Counting. Not a single sight viewing of the rest in there. Bare 1 ep.”

Regardless, here’s wishing the soon-to-be-married couple all the health and happiness in the world!

Are you a fan of ’22 and Counting’? Were you excited to hear about Millie Radford’s engagement? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!