Guests Drowned at Luxury Disney Resort Hotel

Last week, hundreds of Walt Disney World Resort guests were put at risk at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge when a violent rainstorm impacted the building’s roof and drainage systems. One guest shared footage of gallons of water pouring onto guest areas, drenching anyone who dared step onto their balcony at the Disney Vacation Club property.

Rain is a guarantee in Central Florida, especially during the summer. Pack an umbrella or poncho when visiting Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney Springs. Plan on using your Disney Resort hotel room balcony or railing to dry wet clothing at least once during your vacation.

Walt Disney World Resort has decades of experience with inclement weather. The Disney parks are so well prepared that locals often book Disney Resort hotel rooms during hurricane season instead of riding out the storms at home.

Unfortunately, as climate change brings hotter summers and harsher storms, some Walt Disney World Resort infrastructure isn’t prepared to handle increased beatings. Last week, Redditor u/Pemdas975 shared this video of a torrential rainstorm testing the roof and drainage systems at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge:

New Waterfall feature at Wilderness Lodge

Other guests were visible peeking out of their Deluxe Disney Resort hotel rooms, hiding from the storm. The avalanche of water drowned dozens of rooms, forcing guests to stay inside.

In the summertime, it’s common to feel a downpour for a few minutes in the late afternoon and clear up for the rest of the evening. Unfortunately, this wasn’t the case last week. Another Disney Park guest, u/aspirations27, said it stormed “all day.”

Related: Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Canceled: Disney Releases Urgent Notice

Walt Disney World Resort didn’t report any property damage or injuries at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge, Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort and Campground, or other locations. Copper Creek Springs Pool and Boulder Ridge Cove Pool operated normally at the time of this article’s publication.

Has something gone wrong during your stay at a Disney Resort hotel? Share your story with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks guest experience. No two guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.