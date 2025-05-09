Original ‘Harry Potter’ Star Reveals His Appearance in Reboot

In 1997, unknown British author J.K. Rowling changed the world with the release of her first novel, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. She didn’t know it at the time, but Harry Potter would go on to become one of the most successful film and television franchises in history. That first book would turn into seven novels in the original series, plus more than one spinoff novel. Those seven novels would be turned into eight box office blockbusters, and her spinoff, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, would also be turned into a franchise.

In April 2023, Warner Bros. announced that a Harry Potter series was being developed for Max (formerly HBO). The series will run for ten years and take a deep dive into the books, deeper than the films ever went.

Unfortunately, this wizarding world announcement did not go over as well as it might have in the past. Over the past few years, J.K. Rowling has become known not for Harry Potter, but for her consistent transphobic rhetoric. She has frequently spoken about how transgender women are not women and has actively fought against laws protecting them.

Most recently, Rowling was criticized for celebrating an anti-trans ruling made by the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom.

Rowling’s divisive views have put her at odds with not only Harry Potter fans, but also some of the stars of the original franchise. Stars Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Emma Watson (Hermione Granger), and Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley) have all spoken out against Rowling’s views, and their relationship with her is now nonexistent.

Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley), Eddie Redmayne (Newt Scamander), Katie Leung (Cho Chang), Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood), and Harry Melling (Dudley Dursley) have also voiced their support for the transgender community.

And while Rowling might not be speaking with many Harry Potter stars, there is apparently one she still has a relationship with, and one that would love to be in the new series reboot.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Tom Felton — who played Harry’s nemesis Draco Malfoy — revealed that he was planning on making an appearance in the new series, although you might have to look a little closer if you want to spot him.

“I’m not opposed to that at all. Any chance to be part of the Wizarding World is a good one… I’ll definitely be sneaking into a background shot as an extra.”

Felton has managed to maintain a relatively neutral stance regarding Rowling and her anti-trans beliefs. He has said that he is devastated by the deterioration of the relationships between Rowling, Radcliffe, Watson, and Grint, although he still maintains a friendly relationship with all of them. However, he has also said, “No one has single-handedly done more for bringing joy to so many different generations and walks of life.”

Much of the casting for the new Harry Potter series has not been announced, but we do know that The Crown actor John Lithgow has been cast as Albus Dumbledore. Nick Frost will portray the school’s groundskeeper, Rubeus Hagrid; Janet McTeer will play Professor Minerva McGonagall; and Paapa Essiedu will play the enigmatic potions professor, Severus Snape.

