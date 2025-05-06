New Dino Theme Park Franchise Unrelated to ‘Jurassic Park’ Gets Official Trailer

Jurassic Park no longer holds the patent to dinosaur theme parks.

2025 is coming up all Jurassic. Not only did the third season of the animated series Jurassic World: Chaos Theory recently premiere on Netflix, but soon, Jurassic World Rebirth (2025), the seventh film in the franchise, will be taking theaters by storm worldwide.

While the new film looks like it’s deviating far from the original 1993 classic, there’s no denying that the concept of Jurassic Park remains as iconic as the film itself: a dinosaur theme park whose inhabitants break free. But apparently, that concept is now fair game.

Jurassic Park (1993), it seems, has created a new genre: a dinosaur-inhabited theme park–in the same way that the classic film Groundhog Day (1993) spawned the “time-loop” genre, with films like Happy Death Day (2017) continuing the familiar concept in their own way.

Now, a new contender has entered the dinosaur theme park arena, as developer/publisher Front Door Games has unveiled the trailer for “Clawed”, an upcoming survival-horror video game set in a dinosaur theme park but without any ties to the Jurassic franchise:

In “Clawed,” players embark on a covert mission to Prehistoria, a once-thriving dinosaur theme park now overrun by its own creations. Sound familiar?

The official synopsis on Steam reads:

“Embark on a covert mission to the dinosaur theme park Prehistoria, where you must explore the park’s grounds to scavenge resources, solve puzzles, and fight your way through diverse biomes, underground tunnels and deadly enclosures. But beware, you are not the apex predator here.”

The trailer alone promises a tense atmosphere where survival hinges on resourcefulness, puzzle-solving, and evading apex predators like T-Rex and Spinosaurus.

While “Clawed” ventures into survival-horror territory, other dinosaur-themed games are also exploring different facets of prehistoric entertainment. “Prehistoric Kingdom” offers players the chance to build and manage their own zoo for extinct animals, just like the ongoing dinosaur park management simulation series, “Jurassic World Evolution”.

Watch the “Prehistoric Kingdom Official Update 14 Launch” trailer below:

On the fan-made front, “Cretaceous Kingdom” has garnered a lot of attention from the Jurassic fandom. Originally conceived as a Jurassic Park fan project, creator Krenautican received a cease and desist from Universal Pictures last year, prompting a swift rebranding.

Despite the setback, however, the project continues as an homage to the 1993 classic, aiming to capture the essence of the film in a first-person thriller format, similar to the upcoming title “Jurassic Park: Survival” (TBA): — which is likely the reason for that cease and desist:

The emergence of “Clawed” alongside “Prehistoric Kingdom”, “Cretaceous Kingdom,” and “Jurassic Park: Survival”, indicates a growing appetite for dinosaur-themed games, particularly ones set in theme parks. That said, no one does it better than Jurassic Park.

Perhaps you’re a Jurassic loyalist, in which case you probably live by that clever tagline for the original 1993 film: “If it’s not Jurassic Park, it’s extinct.”

“Clawed” is slated for release on Steam in Q2 2025. There are no release dates for “Cretaceous Kingdom,” “Jurassic Park: Survival”, or “Jurassic World Evolution 3”.

Jurassic World Rebirth hits theaters on July 2.

Which one of these upcoming dinosaur projects are you most looking forward to? Let us know in the comments down below!