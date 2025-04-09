After ‘Scream 7’ Exit, the Film’s Biggest Name Announces Return to Slasher Series

Production on Scream 7 has faced more challenges than the life of Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell), due to the departures of several members of the cast and crew. But the biggest name of that bunch has now revealed that they’re returning to the slasher universe.

In November 2023, the Scream fanbase was rocked to its core when the film’s lead actress Melissa Barrera–who plays “final girl” Sam Carpenter in Scream (2022) and Scream VI (2023)–was fired after sharing a social media post regarding the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Then, just like a shocking second Ghostface reveal, Jenna Ortega’s departure followed.

Until recently, her exit was reportedly due to scheduling conflicts, but she has now clarified in an interview with The Cut that it was due to the loss of the original creative team, which included Scream (2022) and Scream VI directors, Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin.

“It had nothing to do with pay or scheduling,” Ortega explained during the interview. “The Melissa [Barrera] stuff was happening, and it was all kind of falling apart. If Scream VII wasn’t going to be with that team of directors [Gillett and Bettinelli-Olpin] and those people I fell in love with, then it didn’t seem like the right move for me in my career at the time.”

Then, just when we thought things couldn’t get any worse, director Christopher Landon, known for the comedy slashers Happy Death Day (2017) and Freaky (2020), also left the project, announcing on X (Twitter), “I guess now is as good a time as any to announce I formally exited Scream 7 weeks ago. It was a dream job that turned into a nightmare. And my heart did break for everyone involved. Everyone. But it’s time to move on.”

Now, at the same time Jenna Ortega is clearing up the rumors that she’d left Scream 7 due to pay disputes and scheduling conflicts with the second season of her hit Netflix series, Wednesday, it has been revealed that Landon is now back in the director’s chair for the highly anticipated next installment in the hugely successful Happy Death Day franchise.

Per Bloody Disgusting, Jessica Rothe, who plays final girl Theresa “Tree” Gelbman in Happy Death Day and its sequel Happy Death Day 2U (2019)–also directed by Landon–which center on a serial killer who traps their victims into a hilarious-yet-deadly Groundhog Day-style time loop, surprised fans when she announced at a recent double-feature screening of the two films at the American Cinematheque that another sequel is finally happening.

“The third movie is moving forward,” Rothe said on stage, with Landon by her side. “It is moving forward,” the director added.

The first two Happy Death Day films were huge successes. The first film, released in 2017, grossed $125.5 million worldwide against a production budget of $4.8 million. The sequel, Happy Death Day 2U, released in 2019, grossed $65 million globally (with a $9 million budget). Each film was also met with positive reviews from audiences and critics.

With Landon back at the helm, Happy Death Day 3 is set to continue the series’ tradition of blending meta horror and humor, just like the Scream franchise.

Scream 7

Scream 7 is also moving ahead. Kevin Williamson, the original writer of the series, is directing the new film, while Neve Campbell is back onboard as Sidney Prescott.

In addition to series regulars, Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers), Mason Gooding (Chad Meeks), Jasmin Savoy Brown (Mindy Meeks), and Roger L. Jackson (the voice of Ghostface), several actors from past films have also been confirmed, including Matthew Lillard (Stu Macher), Scott Foley (Roman Bridger), and David Arquette (Dewey Riley).

The film is scheduled to be released on February 27, 2026. There’s no release date for the untitled Happy Death Day 3.

Which are you most excited for, Happy Death Day 3 or Scream 7? Let us know in the comments down below!