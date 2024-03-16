Neve Campbell May Not Play Sidney in ‘Scream 7’ Despite Surprise Cast Announcement

Scream 7 is officially back on track — but not in the way it was originally intended.

World-famous Scream Queen Neve Campbell rocked the fanbase recently when she took to Instagram to announce her long-awaited return to the iconic slasher series after exiting the sixth and most latest film Scream VI (2023) before filming due to a salary dispute.

Having already taken the lead in the fifth film, Scream (2022), alongside legacy actors Neve Campbell (Sidney Prescott), Courtney Cox (Gale Weathers), and David Arquette (Dewey Riley), Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega returned as on-screen sisters Sam Carpenter and Tara Carpenter, respectively, in the sixth installment.

Related: ‘Scream’: All 14 Ghostface Reveals Ranked From Worst to Best

However, while they were both set to reprise their roles again in Scream 7 (also stylized as Scream VII), last November, Barrera, 33, shared a controversial social media post regarding the ongoing Israel-Hamas war which producers at Spyglass Media Group viewed as antisemitic, resulting in the actress’ firing from the film.

Shortly after, it was revealed that Jenna Ortega, 21, had also exited the project, reportedly due to a salary dispute — although other sources claimed it was related to a scheduling conflict between Scream 7 and Wednesday Season 2. And as if the knife hadn’t already been stuck in deep enough, director Christopher Landon (Happy Death Day) announced his exit, leaving Scream 7 completely dead in the water.

Related: Every Ghostface Killer In the ‘Scream’ Movies Ranked

But, like any slasher franchise, whether it’s Halloween or Friday the 13th, Scream can only stay dead for so long, even without its two leading stars and director. Now, the seventh film in the long-running series that started with Wes Craven’s Scream (1996) is back in active development, with the series’ original star Neve Campbell and Scream (1996), Scream 2 (1997), and Scream 4 (2011) screenwriter Kevin Williamson on board as director.

However, with a new script underway, this movie will be very different from the one we’d have gotten with Barrera and Ortega in the lead. While Campbell has confirmed she will be returning as Sidney Prescott in the upcoming film, saying in her lengthy post that she’s excited to announce that “Sidney Prescott is coming back,” adding that she has “been asked, in the most respectful way, to bring Sidney back to the screen,” she may not be returning just to play Sidney Prescott, as there’s another character she might take on.

Related: ‘Scream’ (1996) Reveals Billy Loomis Is Ghostface BEFORE the Third Act

In a similar vein to Wes Craven’s New Nightmare (1996), which takes place “outside” of the previous A Nightmare on Elm Street movies, Scream 7 may see Neve Campbell following in the footsteps of original Elm Street final girl Nancy Thompson, who’s portrayed by Heather Langenkamp, who played a fictitious version of herself in Craven’s 1996 meta slasher.

It would be a divisive route for the Scream series to take. After all, fans are deeply invested in characters like Sidney Prescott and Gale Weathers (who are now the only survivors of the original Woodsboro murders), but on the other hand, Scream is known for constantly breaking the fourth wall in ridiculous ways anyway. Not only that, but how many times can the series keep justifying the return of Sidney Prescott?

Sure, setting Scream 7 outside the film series might be a silly move (and very weird considering we already have the Stab movies within the Scream movies — that’s like sixteen walls), but the latest film, Scream VI, is hardly thought-provoking stuff and is far too meta for its own good.

We think it’s about time Scream took meta to a whole new level.

When is Scream 7 Out?

Given all the changes Scream 7 has gone through, from casting to script rewrites and even directors, it’s no surprise the film has no release date.

How do you feel about Neve Campbell returning to Scream? Let Inside the Magic know your thoughts in the comments down below!