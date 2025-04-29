‘Jurassic Park’ Sequel Coming After ‘Rebirth’ Confirms Several Original 1993 Characters

While Jurassic World Rebirth (2025), directed by Gareth Edwards (2014’s Godzilla) and starring Scarlett Johansson (Avengers: Endgame), gears up to take theaters by storm this summer, there’s another Jurassic Park sequel in the works fans are equally excited about.

Rebirth will be the seventh film in the long-running franchise. What’s surprising and refreshing about the Jurassic film series is how it continues to push forward along its timeline, as opposed to jumping back and forth between films like Star Wars or Marvel.

But that’s where other corners of entertainment come in handy. As the upcoming film takes place five years after the events of the latest sequel, Jurassic World Dominion (2022), another sequel that’s currently in the works will take fans back to the “classic” Jurassic era.

The first-person action-adventure video game “Jurassic Park: Survival” takes place 24 hours after the 1993 film, which is the first time a sequel in this franchise has been set so close to another entry (although 2010’s “Jurassic Park: The Game” takes place during the first film).

As such, “Survival” will feature some familiar faces. The story is focused on stranded InGen scientist Dr. Maya Joshi, who must find intelligent solutions to survive the island’s free-roaming prehistoric predators, and, presumably, a way off before she becomes dino-chow.

While no human characters are expected to return (Alan Grant, Ellie Sattler, Ian Malcolm, John Hammond, and Lex and Tim Murphy have already evacuated by helicopter), a handful of returning legacy characters has been confirmed; some friendly, others not so much.

Starting with the most useful, it’s none other than Mr. DNA, the friendly-faced mascot who appears in the documentary Alan (Sam Neill), Ellie (Laura Dern), Ian (Jeff Goldblum), and Donald Gennaro (Martin Ferrero) watch in the Visitor Center theater in the 1993 film.

In fact, that’s exactly where he’ll appear, as a screenshot shared with IGN last year shows the cartoon character on the screen. Whether he’ll appear elsewhere in the game remains to be seen, although having Mr. DNA act as a sort of guide to Joshi would make perfect sense.

Then, of course, there are some of the dinosaurs. Alongside the T-Rex (seen in the trailer) is the Velociraptor that Lex (Ariana Richards) and Tim (Joe Mazzello) lock in the cold storage room during the iconic kitchen scene. In the trailer, it’s shown to have somehow escaped:

The only other confirmed dinosaur is Gallimimus. While the sneezy Brachiosaurus and the sick Triceratops will probably appear, it has yet to be confirmed. As for human characters who didn’t make it off the island, it’s possible the likes of Robert Muldoon (Bob Peck) and Ray Arnold (Samuel L. Jackson) could appear through some sort of flashback or video log.

“Jurassic Park: Survival” Release Date

There’s no release date for “Jurassic Park: Survival”.

“Return to Isla Nublar the day after the events of the beloved 1993 Jurassic Park film in an original adventure 65 million years in the making,” the official synopsis for the game reads.

“Survive thrilling first-person action as InGen scientist Dr. Maya Joshi, who was unable to evacuate Isla Nublar, in this single-player action-adventure game and discover a never-before-told story. Through thrilling encounters, experience the wonder and danger of dinosaurs, each with their own distinct and adaptive behaviors brought to life by John Hammond’s vision.”

When Is Jurassic World Rebirth Out?

Jurassic World Rebirth will be released in theaters worldwide on July 2.

It stars Scarlett Johansson (Avengers: Endgame), Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton), Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Lincoln Lawyer), Rupert Friend (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Mahershala Ali (The Green Book), Luna Blaise (Manifest), David Iacono (Dead Boy Detectives), Audrina Miranda (Lopez vs Lopez), Philippine Velge (Station Eleven), Bechir Sylvain (BMF), and Ed Skrein (Deadpool).

