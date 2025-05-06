Every Live-Action Disney Princess Ranked (But Where Does Snow White Sit?)

Who’s your favorite Disney Princess of them all?

Disney’s live-action films centered around Disney Princesses have sparked numerous debates over the years, largely around the actors who play them.

While none of the casting choices have garnered quite as much controversy as Halle Bailey’s portrayal of Ariel in The Little Mermaid (2023) and Rachel Zegler’s role as Snow White in this year’s remake, almost every entry on our list has experienced its own measure of online discourse. Now let’s rank every one of those live-action Disney Princesses from worst to best.

Every Live-Action Disney Princess Ranked

7. Mulan (Liu Yifei)

A Disney Princess Plagued by Real-World Drama

The 2020 Mulan remake, which was released amid the global COVID-19 pandemic, promised an epic reimagining of the 1998 animated classic, but it ended up underperforming both critically and financially.

Grossing just $69.9 million globally (against its whopping $200 million budget), the film faced backlash due to star Liu Yifei’s controversial political views, and its lack of the animated film’s warmth and charm left many fans disappointed.

Though visually stunning, Mulan (2020) failed to capture the emotional beats that made the original so beloved. While Yife’s performance as the titular Disney Princess is decent enough, ultimately, it was bogged down by a soulless and lifeless rehash.

6. Beauty and the Beast (Emma Watson as Belle)

A Disney Princess Without the Singing Talent

While Beauty and the Beast (2017) grossed over $1.26 billion worldwide, it didn’t escape its own controversies.

Emma Watson’s Belle was underwhelming for many–an audio snippet of Watson singing that found its way online prior to the film’s release was heavily criticized–and the film’s inclusion of a gay character (Josh Gad’s Le Fou) stirred up debates in conservative regions.

Despite its commercial success, the 2017 remake didn’t quite capture the magic of the 1991 animated classic, leaving fans divided about whether it was a necessary reimagining or a mere cash grab.

Emma Watson’s Belle is serviceable, but at times she feels a little stiff and can’t seem to shake off those Hermione Granger vibes. Her singing isn’t all that great, either.

5. Maleficent (Elle Fanning as Aurora AKA Sleeping Beauty)

A Disney Princess Who Isn’t Even the Star of the Show

Maleficent (2014) took a different approach by focusing on the titular villain, played by Angelina Jolie (Mr. & Mrs. Smith).

While Jolie’s devilish performance was widely praised, Elle Fanning’s portrayal of Aurora (the real name for the Disney Princess, Sleeping Beauty) felt somewhat less engaging, which is probably due to the fact that she isn’t the real star of the piece.

Despite this, Maleficent grossed $758.5 million, offering a darker, more complex take on the Sleeping Beauty story. However, it wasn’t without its critics, who felt it didn’t do enough with Fanning’s character.

Still, it got a sequel, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (2019), which grossed $491.7 million worldwide. As such, Elle Fanning (The Neon Demon) remains the only live-action Disney Princess to get two bites of the cherry (thankfully, it wasn’t an apple).

4. Cinderella (Lily James)

An Enchanting Disney Princess

Lily James (The Darkest Hour) played an enchanting Cinderella in the 2015 live-action remake of the same name, and earned praise for her performance, which helped the film gross $542.4 million worldwide.

However, the film’s traditional retelling of the classic fairy tale left some feeling like the filmmakers played it too safe, even if most agreed that James’s take on the beloved Disney Princess offered a refreshing sense of innocence.

Still, the film didn’t manage to break new ground compared to the 1950 animated original.

3. Aladdin (Naomi Scott as Jasmine)

A Disney Princess Who Left Us All “Speechless”

Naomi Scott’s portrayal of Jasmine in Aladdin (2019) was undoubtedly one of the film’s standout features, with Scott (2017’s Power Rangers) bringing new depth to the character.

The film earned over $1 billion globally, and Scott’s performance was one of the film’s most praised aspects. However, despite the success, the film did have its critics, especially around Will Smith’s portrayal of the Genie.

Nevertheless, Jasmine’s more modernized character and Scott’s powerful song “Speechless” marked a new era for Disney Princesses.

2. Snow White (Rachel Zegler)

The Most Controversial Disney Princess of Them All

This year’s live-action remake of Snow White has been a huge topic of controversy.

While Rachel Zegler’s performance as the Disney Princess has been praised by many, the film’s modern take on the character drew backlash from fans who felt that the changes–including Zegler’s ethnicity– strayed too far from tradition long before the film hit theaters.

The criticism surrounding the film before its release extended far beyond casting, though. From Zegler’s divisive statements about the original 1937 animated film to the controversy surrounding the actors who were originally onboard to play the dwarfs but were replaced with CG characters, Snow White (2025) was doomed from the beginning.

The film has grossed $201.7 million worldwide against a production budget of $240–270 million, making it a financial disaster for Disney. Still, Rachel Zegler‘s performance as the title star is flawless.

1. The Little Mermaid (Halle Bailey as Ariel)

A Disney Princess Whose Vocal Talents Can Fill the Ocean

The casting of Halle Bailey as Ariel in The Little Mermaid (2023) sparked one of the most racially-charged backlashes in recent Disney history.

While Bailey’s casting was celebrated by many for bringing diversity to the role of Ariel, who’s portrayed as a White character in the original 1989 film, it was met with racist opinions from a vocal minority that was against the idea a Black Ariel.

Despite the wave of negativity, though, Bailey’s performance shines through, with critics praising her incredible vocal talent and emotional depth as the character.

The film grossed $569 million globally, but the casting controversy dominated headlines, while Bailey, a talented and respected musician and actress who went on to appear in the remake of The Color Purple, faced racial prejudice both online and in public spaces.

