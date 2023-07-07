Disney’s ‘Mulan’ Singer Coco Lee’s Final Message

Iconic Disney’s Mulan singer, Coco Lee, died due to suicide. Internationally renowned for her work on the Mandarin version of the song “Reflection,” her death has sparked an honest conversation about mental health in China.

Coco Lee was born in Hong Kong under the name Ferren Lee. There, she performed as an actress, singer, and dancer. Lee had a culmination of 25 albums, including her first English-language hit, “Just No Other Way.”

Lee’s horizons broadened to Taiwan, then the star rose to international success with contributions to Mulan. The tragic loss of the iconic singer rings particularly mournfully after reading her final message to fans.

Disney’s Mulan Singer Coco Lee

Fans, followers, and all those who mourn the loss of the 48-year-old rally around the cry for mental health support. It’s sparked a conversation in China. Both domestic and international outlets have issued statements focused on raising awareness.

The conversation is essential, yes. But is it enough? A symptom of depression is a feeling of separateness; even with talk of support, it doesn’t staunch the wounds of depression. This is clear through the words Coco Lee left behind in her final message.

Coco Lee’s Final Public Message

Disney’s Mulan singer Coco Lee shared a powerful message to her social media followers not long before she started the process that would end her life. The audio recording translates to, “Dear, I am CoCo. I feel everyone’s love and support, and you are my pillar of strength.”

Lee continued to state, “I will keep striving. During this time, I hope you all are also healthy and happy. I miss everyone very much. I am working very hard. I am thinking of you all. I miss you all so much! Love you, love you.’

Public Outcry for Mental Health Support

There is a legitimate need for mental health support; it knows no borders. The suicide of Disney Mulan‘s singer, Coco Lee, has revealed the need for timely assistance. It comes on the heels of another entertainer’s suicide. Both individuals made social media proclamations.

Conversations aren’t a one-way street. It can’t just be raising awareness without action or hearing a cry for help without answering. There are many ways to offer and receive support, and that’s something every person deserves.

Do you have any words of wisdom about the conversation surrounding this tragic death from suicide? Reach out. Share. Be part of the solution.