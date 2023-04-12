Former Disneyland Cast Member Alleges Managers Joked About Her Mental Health, Parking Garage Suicide

Cast Members bring the magic to life at Disneyland Resort. From custodial to entertainment, tens of thousands of employees work hard to maintain Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, and Downtown Disney.

Unfortunately, many Disney Cast Members report poor treatment and dismal pay. Some face homelessness or crowded living situations, delay medical care, and resort to sex work to survive. Unions constantly fight to protect Disneyland workers.

This week, a former Disneyland Cast Member shared her negative experience working for The Walt Disney Company on TikTok. @bbbnayyyy alleged that Disney managers ignored her requested disability accommodations, made jokes about mental health and recent suicides at the Disneyland parking garage, and refused to let her go to a family member’s funeral:

“Why did I hate Disney so much? Maybe because one of the managers, when I was fainting, told me that if my health was going to get in the way of my job that I should think that job was not for me,” the former Cast Member began. “Even though I was with Disney for five years.”

“That same manager, when the guy jumped off the parking structure, he was like, ‘Well, he should have done it a day that Bob Iger was not in the Park,” she alleged. “I just thought it was so funny that they said they cared about mental health issues.”

When the former Cast Member applied, she noted that she had a disability: diagnosed anxiety. Instead of helping her, a manager jokingly asked if she was sure that she could make it to the end of the year.

“This was literally right after the guy had jumped off the parking structure,” she said. “You literally do not care about my mental health.”

Managers also declined the former Cast Member’s request for a day off for her Great Uncle’s funeral.

“How is the U.S. government going to give my grandma’s sister a permit to come to my brother’s funeral, but my job at Disney refused to give me the day off for the funeral?”

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Cast Member experience. No two experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.