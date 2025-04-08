‘Snow White’s Rachel Zegler Could Join Live-Action ‘Clone Wars’ Movie as Ahsoka

Rachel Zegler has been making quite a name for herself over the past few years, with standout performances in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story remake (2021) and the highly anticipated prequel, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (2023).

But it’s her role as the title character in Disney’s hugely controversial Snow White remake that has made her a household name–for all the wrong reasons, of course. Despite the film’s mixed reception—both critically and financially (since its release on March 21, it has only grossed $168.6 million against its estimated budget of $240–270 million, making it a huge disaster for Disney)—Zegler has managed to keep herself in the spotlight.

Snow White is the live-action remake of the 1937 animated film of the same name, starring Rachel Zegler in the title role and Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) as the Evil Queen. However, the film has been marred by controversy from the get-go.

From the casting of Zegler, who’s of Latin descent and as such doesn’t “have skin white like snow”, to the reimagining of the seven dwarfs, who were originally real actors but were changed to CGI renditions, and Zegler’s criticism of the 1937 film to her political views regarding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Snow White was a troubled project from the start. Whether or not the film will harm Zegler’s acting career in the long run remains to be seen. Nevertheless, she’s now a household name, regardless of the reasons.

But, if you cast your mind back to when she was a lesser known star, you might remember that she was frequently fan-cast as a young version of Ahsoka Tano, the iconic Jedi from the popular Disney/Lucasfilm animated series, Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008 — 2020). When Zegler, now 23, was still on the rise, she became a fan-favorite pick to portray a younger version of the character who played such a significant role in The Clone Wars, both the 2008 animated film and the aforementioned long-running series of the same name. At the time, her name was often thrown into the ring on Reddit due to her strong acting chops, her youthful appearance, and her ability to convey both strength and vulnerability—a combination that made her the perfect choice for a live-action version of the beloved Jedi.

Fast forward to 2023, and we saw Rosario Dawson (2023’s Haunted Mansion) step into the role of adult Ahsoka in the Ahsoka live-action series on Disney+.

The show also featured a younger Ahsoka portrayed by Ariana Greenblatt (A Bad Moms Christmas), in flashback sequences. Greenblatt’s portrayal was praised for capturing the spirit of Ahsoka’s younger years, but Zegler’s early connection to the role hasn’t necessarily gone unnoticed. While she didn’t land the part of young Ahsoka in the series, there’s still a chance she could take on the role in a future Star Wars project.