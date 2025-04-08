‘Snow White’s Rachel Zegler Could Join Live-Action ‘Clone Wars’ Movie as Ahsoka

Rachel Zegler has been making quite a name for herself over the past few years, with standout performances in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story remake (2021) and the highly anticipated prequel, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (2023).
Despite the film’s mixed reception—both critically and financially (since its release on March 21, it has only grossed $168.6 million against its estimated budget of $240–270 million, making it a huge disaster for Disney)—Zegler has managed to keep herself in the spotlight.
Snow White is the live-action remake of the 1937 animated film of the same name, starring Rachel Zegler in the title role and Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) as the Evil Queen. However, the film has been marred by controversy from the get-go.
From the casting of Zegler, who’s of Latin descent and as such doesn’t “have skin white like snow”, to the reimagining of the seven dwarfs, who were originally real actors but were changed to CGI renditions, and Zegler’s criticism of the 1937 film to her political views regarding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Snow White was a troubled project from the start.
Whether or not the film will harm Zegler’s acting career in the long run remains to be seen. Nevertheless, she’s now a household name, regardless of the reasons.
But, if you cast your mind back to when she was a lesser known star, you might remember that she was frequently fan-cast as a young version of Ahsoka Tano, the iconic Jedi from the popular Disney/Lucasfilm animated series, Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008 — 2020).
At the time, her name was often thrown into the ring on Reddit due to her strong acting chops, her youthful appearance, and her ability to convey both strength and vulnerability—a combination that made her the perfect choice for a live-action version of the beloved Jedi.
Fast forward to 2023, and we saw Rosario Dawson (2023’s Haunted Mansion) step into the role of adult Ahsoka in the Ahsoka live-action series on Disney+.
The show also featured a younger Ahsoka portrayed by Ariana Greenblatt (A Bad Moms Christmas), in flashback sequences. Greenblatt’s portrayal was praised for capturing the spirit of Ahsoka’s younger years, but Zegler’s early connection to the role hasn’t necessarily gone unnoticed. While she didn’t land the part of young Ahsoka in the series, there’s still a chance she could take on the role in a future Star Wars project.
Zegler’s growing star power could make her an ideal candidate for portraying a young-adult Ahsoka. Whether it’s another flashback set at a later point in the character’s life in the second season of Ahsoka or even a live-action Clone Wars movie, her ability to bring intensity and depth to a character could make her the perfect choice for Ahsoka, particularly during her years spent in hiding following Order 66 at the end of the Clone Wars.
So, as Star Wars continues to expand, don’t be surprised if Zegler finally gets the opportunity to bring her version of Ahsoka Tano to the big screen or Disney+.
Snow White is out in theaters now.
How would you feel about seeing Rachel Zegler being cast into the role of such a beloved Star Wars character like Ahsoka Tano? Sound off in the comments below!