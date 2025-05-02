Disney Slashes Prices Ahead of Summertime Season

Walt Disney World Resort has unveiled details for the highly anticipated Florida Resident Summer Magic Ticket, offering exclusive discounts for Florida residents looking to enjoy the magic of the parks this summer. The new ticket option is valid from May 18 through September 27, 2025, and will be available for purchase starting May 6, 2025. With flexible options for varying lengths of stays, this ticket is a great way for Florida residents to experience all that Disney has to offer at a reduced price.

Ticket Pricing and Options

The Summer Magic Ticket provides a variety of options for different preferences and schedules. Prices are as follows:

4-Day Ticket : $240 plus tax

: $240 plus tax 3-Day Ticket : $225 plus tax

: $225 plus tax 2-Day Ticket: $210 plus tax

These tickets are designed to give Florida residents the chance to experience Disney World without the typical price tag associated with peak-season admission. The tickets are valid for admission to one theme park per day and must be used during the specified dates from May 18 to September 27. Guests are required to make park reservations in advance, subject to availability, in line with Disney’s current policies.

More Ways to Save

In addition to the Florida Resident Summer Magic Ticket, Disney is offering other special promotions and discounts for the summer:

50% Off Kids’ Tickets : For families with children ages 3–9, Disney is offering 50% off standard 3-day or longer theme park tickets for visits between May 27 and September 20, 2025. This discount makes it even easier for families to enjoy the parks at a reduced cost.

: For families with children ages 3–9, Disney is offering 50% off standard 3-day or longer theme park tickets for visits between May 27 and September 20, 2025. This discount makes it even easier for families to enjoy the parks at a reduced cost. Discounted Resort Stays: Disney is also offering discounted rates for stays at select Disney Resort hotels, with savings of up to 30%. These offers are available for stays from August 1 through October 11, 2025, making it an ideal time to plan a longer Disney getaway.

NEW: Walt Disney World reveals details for the Florida Resident Summer Magic Ticket. Valid May 18-Sept. 27. Available to purchase starting May 6. 4-Day: $240+tax. 3-Day: $225+tax. 2-Day: $210+tax. pic.twitter.com/2TttANKdB0 — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) May 2, 2025

Cool Kid Summer Celebration

In conjunction with the release of the Florida Resident Summer Magic Ticket, Walt Disney World is also bringing back its popular Cool Kid Summer celebration. Running from May 27 to September 1, 2025, the event will feature exciting activities for guests of all ages, including DJ dance parties, surprise character appearances, and hands-on crafting sessions. The event will take place across multiple parks, including EPCOT, Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios, with special performances, games, and even stilt walkers and jugglers at the Big Top Bash in Magic Kingdom.

Florida residents can purchase the Summer Magic Ticket beginning May 6, 2025, through the official Disney World website. Given the popularity of Disney tickets during the summer months, it is recommended that guests make their purchases and park reservations early to ensure availability.

The Florida Resident Summer Magic Ticket offers an exciting opportunity for local residents to enjoy the world-class attractions of Walt Disney World at a fraction of the usual cost. With a variety of experiences and special events planned throughout the summer, it’s shaping up to be a magical season at the resort for families, couples, and Disney enthusiasts alike.