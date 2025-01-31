Home » Travel » Disney Cruise Line

Disney Revives Pre-COVID19 Pandemic Experience – Thousands of Getaways Upgraded

Mickey and Minnie on the Disney Cruise Line ships

Credit: Disney

Disney has revived a pre-pandemic guest experience that was offered to thousands.

A person dressed in a Donald Duck costume stands on a wooden deck with arms wide open, wearing a yellow and blue outfit and a straw hat. Tropical palm trees and a clear blue sky with a body of water are visible in the background—your Disney Vacation Club adventure awaits!
Credit: Disney

Disney Brings Back Guest Experience After Years Since COVID

The COVID-19 pandemic drastically changed the guest experience across Disney parks and cruises, forcing the company to pause or completely remove many beloved offerings. Health and safety measures necessitated strict protocols that significantly limited guest interactions, dining flexibility, and entertainment offerings. Character meet-and-greets transitioned to socially distanced waves, rotational dining was modified, and many family-favorite activities were temporarily halted.

For Disney Cruise Line (DCL), the impact was particularly significant. Youth activity spaces like the Oceaneer Club saw major restrictions, limiting participation and altering the immersive play experience. Meanwhile, entertainment schedules were reduced, onboard gatherings were restructured, and signature dining experiences lost elements that made them special. Now, as DCL continues to restore its pre-pandemic magic, the return of Dine and Play signals a promising shift toward full-scale Disney experiences once again.

A large yellow warning sign with the word "BEWARE" in black text stands between an image of the Cinderella castle inside Magic Kingdom surrounded by greenery on the left and an image of Mickey Mouse in a sailor outfit on the right, serving as a travel warning for international Disney vacationers.
Credit: Inside The Magic

Disney Cruise Line Revives Popular Offering for Families

In a move sure to delight families setting sail with DCL, the beloved Dine and Play program is finally making its long-awaited return. Beginning February 1, 2025, this pre-pandemic perk will once again be available across the Disney fleet, offering parents a more relaxed dining experience while their little ones head off for some Disney magic at the Oceaneer Club.

Originally introduced as a way to enhance the dining experience for families, Dine and Play allows children aged 3-10 to enjoy their meal quickly before being escorted by Youth Activities Counselors to Disney’s Oceaneer Club or Oceaneer Lab. This exclusive space is filled with immersive storytelling and character interactions, giving kids a chance to play while parents enjoy a leisurely dinner without interruptions.

The offering is only available to guests with the second seating slot for dinner, making it an ideal option for families who want to balance a late dining time with their children’s early bedtime or evening entertainment.

The return of Dine and Play will roll out in phases across the fleet:

  • February 1, 2025: Disney Treasure and Disney Dream
  • February 2, 2025: Disney Fantasy and Disney Magic
  • February 3, 2025: Disney Wonder and Disney Wish

Disney has already begun notifying guests about the reintroduction of the program, ensuring parents can take full advantage of this long-missed service.

A joyful man embraces two smiling children, one girl and one boy, in front of a vibrantly colored structure featuring the iconic Mickey Mouse logo. The backdrop includes bright red and blue elements, suggesting a fun, themed setting for this Disney destination.
Credit: Disney

Why This Matters for Disney Cruise Line and Guests

The reintroduction of Dine and Play marks a significant return to pre-pandemic experiences aboard DCL. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, several beloved services and amenities had been temporarily suspended, leaving many guests wondering if they would ever return. With DCL gradually restoring these offerings, the overall cruise experience is becoming more aligned with what made Disney voyages so magical in the past.

For families, this means a better balance between adult relaxation and kid-friendly fun. Parents can savor their meals knowing their children are in a safe, engaging, and Disney-magic-filled environment, giving them a rare moment of peace during a family vacation.

Two characters in sailor costumes pose in front of a large red ship funnel. The funnel has a white silhouette of a mouse head. The characters, one in blue and one in red, both wear captain's hats and white gloves. The sky is clear and blue in the background.
Credit: Inside the Magic

How Does ‘Dine and Play’ Work?

If you’re sailing with DCL and have a child between 3-10 years old, here’s how you can take advantage of the program:

  1. Dine at the Second Seating: This program is only available during the second dinner seating onboard.
  2. Inform Your Server: Dining room servers will check with guests about their participation in Dine and Play.
  3. Escort Your Child: Parents must bring their child to the dining room entrance between 9:00 p.m. and 9:15 p.m.
  4. Enjoy the Evening: The Youth Activities Team will escort participating children to Oceaneer Club or Lab, where they will enjoy themed activities, character interactions, and engaging playtime.
Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, beloved Disney characters, are dressed as ship captains, with Mickey in a blue uniform and Minnie in red. They stand in front of a large structure featuring the Disney Cruise Line logo, smiling and holding hands, alongside a joyful child with disabilities.
Credit: Disney

A large cruise ship named "Disney Dream" is docked at a port during sunset. The sun is setting behind the ship, casting a warm glow on the water and sky. With Disney characters aboard, this once-in-a-lifetime experience showcases the Disney name and logo, with multiple decks visible.
Credit: Disney

Disney’s Oceaneer Club: A Kid’s Paradise at Sea

For parents unfamiliar with DCL’s Oceaneer Club, this is no ordinary kids’ playroom. Instead, it’s an immersive world where children can interact with beloved Disney characters, explore multiple themed lands, and dive into hands-on experiences designed to spark imagination.

Each Disney cruise ship offers a unique Oceaneer Club experience, with Star Wars, Marvel, Frozen, and Pixar-themed rooms. Whether it’s wielding a lightsaber in a Jedi Training Academy, exploring Andy’s Room from Toy Story, or stepping into Elsa’s Frozen world, there is something magical for every child aboard.

The revival of Dine and Play is part of a broader effort by DCL to bring back fan-favorite experiences that were discontinued due to the pandemic. Many believe this could pave the way for other missing services, such as:

  • Expanded character meet-and-greets
  • More rotational dining experiences
  • Increased kids’ club activities and themed nights
An image split into two sections; on the left, an envelope with a red exclamation mark, suggesting alert or caution. On the right, a Disney Cruise Line ship at sea during a sunset.
Credit: Inside The Magic

Final Thoughts: A Win for Disney Cruise Guests

The return of Dine and Play is an exciting step forward for families sailing with Disney Cruise Line. By allowing kids to enjoy Disney magic while parents have a quiet meal, it enhances the onboard experience and brings back a much-missed pre-pandemic perk.

For families booking their next DCL trip, this is yet another reason to get excited about setting sail with Mickey and friends in 2025 and beyond.

Will you be using the 'Dine and Play' service on your next DCL vacation?

Emmanuel Detres

Since first stepping inside the Magic Kingdom at nine years old, I knew I was destined to be a theme Park enthusiast. Although I consider myself a theme Park junkie, I still have much to learn and discover about Disney. Universal Orlando Resort has my heart; being an Annual Passholder means visiting my favorite places on Earth when possible! When I’m not writing about Disney, Universal, or entertainment news, you’ll find me cruising on my motorcycle, hiking throughout my local metro parks, or spending quality time with my girlfriend, family, or friends.

