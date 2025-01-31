Disney Revives Pre-COVID19 Pandemic Experience – Thousands of Getaways Upgraded

Disney has revived a pre-pandemic guest experience that was offered to thousands.

Disney Brings Back Guest Experience After Years Since COVID

The COVID-19 pandemic drastically changed the guest experience across Disney parks and cruises, forcing the company to pause or completely remove many beloved offerings. Health and safety measures necessitated strict protocols that significantly limited guest interactions, dining flexibility, and entertainment offerings. Character meet-and-greets transitioned to socially distanced waves, rotational dining was modified, and many family-favorite activities were temporarily halted.

For Disney Cruise Line (DCL), the impact was particularly significant. Youth activity spaces like the Oceaneer Club saw major restrictions, limiting participation and altering the immersive play experience. Meanwhile, entertainment schedules were reduced, onboard gatherings were restructured, and signature dining experiences lost elements that made them special. Now, as DCL continues to restore its pre-pandemic magic, the return of Dine and Play signals a promising shift toward full-scale Disney experiences once again.

Disney Cruise Line Revives Popular Offering for Families

In a move sure to delight families setting sail with DCL, the beloved Dine and Play program is finally making its long-awaited return. Beginning February 1, 2025, this pre-pandemic perk will once again be available across the Disney fleet, offering parents a more relaxed dining experience while their little ones head off for some Disney magic at the Oceaneer Club.

Originally introduced as a way to enhance the dining experience for families, Dine and Play allows children aged 3-10 to enjoy their meal quickly before being escorted by Youth Activities Counselors to Disney’s Oceaneer Club or Oceaneer Lab. This exclusive space is filled with immersive storytelling and character interactions, giving kids a chance to play while parents enjoy a leisurely dinner without interruptions.

The offering is only available to guests with the second seating slot for dinner, making it an ideal option for families who want to balance a late dining time with their children’s early bedtime or evening entertainment.

The return of Dine and Play will roll out in phases across the fleet:

February 1, 2025: Disney Treasure and Disney Dream

and February 2, 2025: Disney Fantasy and Disney Magic

and February 3, 2025: Disney Wonder and Disney Wish

Disney has already begun notifying guests about the reintroduction of the program, ensuring parents can take full advantage of this long-missed service.

Why This Matters for Disney Cruise Line and Guests

The reintroduction of Dine and Play marks a significant return to pre-pandemic experiences aboard DCL. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, several beloved services and amenities had been temporarily suspended, leaving many guests wondering if they would ever return. With DCL gradually restoring these offerings, the overall cruise experience is becoming more aligned with what made Disney voyages so magical in the past.

For families, this means a better balance between adult relaxation and kid-friendly fun. Parents can savor their meals knowing their children are in a safe, engaging, and Disney-magic-filled environment, giving them a rare moment of peace during a family vacation.

How Does ‘Dine and Play’ Work?

If you’re sailing with DCL and have a child between 3-10 years old, here’s how you can take advantage of the program:

Dine at the Second Seating: This program is only available during the second dinner seating onboard. Inform Your Server: Dining room servers will check with guests about their participation in Dine and Play. Escort Your Child: Parents must bring their child to the dining room entrance between 9:00 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. Enjoy the Evening: The Youth Activities Team will escort participating children to Oceaneer Club or Lab, where they will enjoy themed activities, character interactions, and engaging playtime.

Disney’s Oceaneer Club: A Kid’s Paradise at Sea

For parents unfamiliar with DCL’s Oceaneer Club, this is no ordinary kids’ playroom. Instead, it’s an immersive world where children can interact with beloved Disney characters, explore multiple themed lands, and dive into hands-on experiences designed to spark imagination.

Each Disney cruise ship offers a unique Oceaneer Club experience, with Star Wars, Marvel, Frozen, and Pixar-themed rooms. Whether it’s wielding a lightsaber in a Jedi Training Academy, exploring Andy’s Room from Toy Story, or stepping into Elsa’s Frozen world, there is something magical for every child aboard.

The revival of Dine and Play is part of a broader effort by DCL to bring back fan-favorite experiences that were discontinued due to the pandemic. Many believe this could pave the way for other missing services, such as:

Expanded character meet-and-greets

More rotational dining experiences

Increased kids’ club activities and themed nights

Final Thoughts: A Win for Disney Cruise Guests

The return of Dine and Play is an exciting step forward for families sailing with Disney Cruise Line. By allowing kids to enjoy Disney magic while parents have a quiet meal, it enhances the onboard experience and brings back a much-missed pre-pandemic perk.

For families booking their next DCL trip, this is yet another reason to get excited about setting sail with Mickey and friends in 2025 and beyond.

Will you be using the ‘Dine and Play’ service on your next DCL vacation? Let us know in the comments!