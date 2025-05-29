Disney Park To Start Charging $17 for a Coca-Cola, Fans Stunned

Disney’s latest theme park addition doesn’t come cheap.

For many visitors, dark rides and roller coasters are the biggest draws to the Disney theme parks. However, the parks are also home to a wide range of restaurants and lounges, with places like Hollywood Studios and Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World offering a lengthy selection of small bites, cocktails, and everything in between.

This also rings true for Disneyland Paris, Disney’s European theme park resort. Located in Marne-la-Vallée, France, Disneyland Paris is often considered one of Disney’s most beautiful destinations, thanks mainly to its incredible version of Sleeping Beauty Castle.

The resort is set to change dramatically over the next few years, with Disneyland Paris welcoming a brand-new lounge at the end of this month. However, guests may want to check their wallets first, as the prices are pretty high, even for Disney.

Lounge Lightspeed, Disneyland Paris’ new Star Wars-themed bar, opens on May 31, 2025, marking an exciting new chapter for the resort. However, it isn’t intended to be a massive space, only accommodating about 50 guests at a time.

The outdoor space promises to give patrons great views of the X-wing starfighter and Disneyland Park’s Discoveryland. Once it opens, Lounge Lightspeed will likely be a popular destination this summer.

However, the menu for the new lounge was recently revealed, and items are quite pricey. A Coca-Cola and two small biscuits (cookies) will cost guests 15€ or roughly $17 American, a hefty price tag even considering some of Disney’s other high-priced items.

Other items include Star Wars-inspired drinks like Lightspeed Juice and Sparspeeder Fusion. A non-alcoholic cocktail and two biscuits will run 22€, or about $25 American.

The new menu and its prices were immediately criticized by fans online. One post, in particular, received several comments, with many users saying they were disappointed with the new lounge overall.

Lounge Lightspeed will be connected to Star Tours: The Adventures Continue, allowing galactic travelers to enjoy a refreshing and relaxing respite before embarking on another adventure. Lounge Lighspeed will be open from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. through September 17, 2025.

This isn’t the only new lounge debuting at the Disney parks this year. Walt Disney World is soon to be home to two brand-new hangout spaces. One of these lounges is coming to EPCOT. Named GEO-82, a reference to the park’s opening year, this new lounge will feature small bites, stiff drinks, and great views.

Guests can spring for an upgrade package that includes special viewings of EPCOT’s nighttime show, Luminous: The Symphony of Us, though this comes at quite a hefty cost. GEO-82 is unique in that it will be exclusive to those 21 and over, something you don’t see too often inside the Disney parks.

The second new lounge coming to Walt Disney World is based on Pirates of the Caribbean. Named The Beak and Barrel, this new tavern not only aims to expand the story of one of Disney’s most iconic attractions but also merge the ride and the films that spawned from it.

The Beak and Barrel will be located in Magic Kingdom’s Adventureland, near the entrance to Pirates of the Caribbean. While this new location will serve alcohol, The Beak and Barrel will be open to all guests.

The Disneyland Paris Resort opened in 1992 and still serves as Disney’s only European theme park destination. Disneyland Paris features a mixture of classic rides, attractions, and some unique experiences. During a day or night at Disneyland Paris, guests can expect to encounter iconic dark rides like Pirates of the Caribbean and Peter Pan’s Flight, and legendary Disney roller coasters like Big Thunder Mountain Railroad.

However, guests will notice other classics like Space Mountain and Haunted Mansion are nowhere to be found. In their place are Hyperspace Mountain and Phantom Manor. These two attractions are considered some of the resort’s best, differing from their original counterparts.

Hyperspace Mountain is a much more thrilling adventure than Disney World’s original Space Mountain. Instead of a somewhat speedy journey through the stars, Hyperspace Mountain says “punch it!”, launching guests through an array of twists and turns. Paris’ Space Mountain even goes upside down, a rarity for the Disney theme parks.

Phantom Manor still features the classic on-ride experience found in Haunted Mansion, but shakes things up considerably with its story and setting. Riders will find themselves in the Old West, uncovering the mystery of a doomed wedding. While still whimsical, riders should be warned: an evil spirit lurks in the shadows.

