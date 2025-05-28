‘Lilo & Stitch’ May Replace ‘Avengers: Endgame’ as Disney’s Most Successful Movie Ever

Disney might have just found its most unexpected box office champion — and it’s not wielding a hammer, wearing a cape, or snapping half the universe away. It’s Stitch. That adorable little blue alien from Hawaii is taking the world by storm in ways nobody could’ve predicted — not even the Avengers.

The live-action remake of Lilo & Stitch (2025) has absolutely crushed expectations. In its opening weekend alone, it pulled in a staggering $182.7 million in North America and $361.3 million globally — marking the largest Memorial Day weekend opening of all time. That’s not just a win. That’s historic. Even on Memorial Day itself, the film brought in $37 million, landing it among the highest-grossing Mondays in movie history.

A Smaller Budget, a Bigger Win?

So here’s the big question: can it actually surpass Avengers: Endgame (2019)?

Let’s talk numbers. Endgame earned an eye-watering $2.7 billion worldwide. It was a once-in-a-generation event, wrapping up over a decade of Marvel storytelling. But its budget? A staggering $350 million or more. That’s a jaw-dropping investment — even by superhero movie standards.

Now compare that to Lilo & Stitch, which reportedly cost just around $100 million to make. That’s not pocket change, but in today’s blockbuster landscape, it’s practically modest. And with over $360 million already banked after just a few days, this film is sprinting toward the billion-dollar club. If it gets there — and all signs point to yes — the return on investment will be through the roof.

It’s not just about box office totals. When you take profitability into account, Lilo & Stitch could end up being one of Disney’s smartest and most successful ventures ever. It may not pass Endgame in total dollars, but in terms of how much profit it generates? That’s where things start to get really interesting.

This also comes at a time when Disney has, rightfully so, been scrutinized over all kinds of issues. To finally turn out a movie that is fun, loved by most fans, and successful at the box office couldn’t have come at a better time for the company.

Stitch’s Cultural Impact Can’t Be Ignored

The film’s success also proves the power of Stitch. Internationally, he’s a merchandising juggernaut and easily one of Disney’s most recognizable characters — right up there with Mickey Mouse. This remake has reignited that popularity in a big way. For many fans, Stitch isn’t just a cute character — he’s a cultural icon.

The critical response is helping, too. Audience scores are sky-high, with people praising the emotional story, fun energy, and nostalgic charm. It’s the kind of film that makes people laugh, cry, and fall in love with Disney magic all over again.

At this point, it feels like a foregone conclusion that Lilo & Stitch is going to be one of Disney’s top successes of all time. It’s already the third-highest Disney live-action global opening ever, behind only The Lion King (2019) and Beauty and the Beast (2017). And with momentum like this, it may climb even higher.

A New Kind of Disney Blockbuster

Let’s be real: Avengers: Endgame is probably safe at the very top — for now. But when it comes to profitability, impact, and proving that the right story with the right character can still win big, Lilo & Stitch might be Disney’s most impressive comeback yet.

This wasn’t supposed to be the film that reshaped the box office conversation. But here we are. Stitch did it again.