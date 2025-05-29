Home » Theme Parks » Disney Parks » Walt Disney World

Disney World’s Guardians Ride Completely Transformed, “Holy Moly”

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at night with Spaceship Earth in the background at EPCOT in Walt Disney World Resort

Credit: Disney

Arguably the most popular ride in the Walt Disney World Resort, EPCOT’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is always busy. But a recent social media post suggests otherwise–or does it?

Spaceship Earth as visible from Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT.
Credit: Jess Colopy, Inside the Magic

EPCOT’s Most Popular Attraction

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is a high-energy, story-driven roller coaster located in the World Discovery section of EPCOT. As the park’s first roller coaster and Disney’s first reverse-launch ride, it redefines the indoor coaster experience with a unique 360-degree rotating vehicle system that places guests at the heart of an intergalactic chase.

The adventure begins inside the “Galaxarium,” where guests learn about the planet Xandar before being recruited by the Guardians to stop the Celestial Eson from rewriting reality. Featuring appearances from Star-Lord, Gamora, Rocket, Groot, Drax, and Nova Prime (with Glenn Close reprising her role), the ride also introduces Terry Crews as the all-new Centurion Tal Marik.

Guests riding Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind through space
Credit: Disney

Each ride is underscored by one of six randomly selected classic hits—from “September” to “Conga”—that amplify the fast-paced action. Manufactured by Vekoma and spanning over 5,500 feet, the ride reaches speeds up to 60 mph across its 3.5-minute journey. Since early 2025, Cosmic Rewind now offers standby and Lightning Lane access, eliminating its virtual queue system. The change created a mixed response from guests.

Guests Confused at Cosmic Rewind Change

Now, without a virtual queue, the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind standby line is never empty. It is a big draw for rope drop crowds at the EPCOT theme park and remains packed throughout the day. However, one Walt Disney World Resort Reddit post shows a surprisingly sparse standby line.

holy moly

holy moly
While the post is without context, the comments seemingly provide a clearer view of why the standby line for the EPCOT coaster was so quiet. TrashPanda-1108 wrote:

The queue is outside right now to the left and entering through a back door. Not sure why

Responding to this comment, others jokingly asked if someone had relieved themselves in the queue again. Back in March, a viral video showed fecal remains on the walls and floor in the Cosmic Rewind queue, with guests remaining in line and covering their mouths and noses.

More information came to light, and other users shared that maintenance was potentially the issue. CatStimpsonJ wrote:

been that way since at least 9 am this morning … I saw some one with hand tools go in the front – hammer, cordless drill etc.

In response, TemperatureFickle596 gave context:

I went yesterday and the ceiling been busted from a sprinkler leak & the wall had water inside of the wallpaper from it.

There have been no confirmed reports from Disney about this maintenance issue. Still, something like the ceiling being busted would likely warrant a shutdown and a relocation of the line elsewhere. These reports circulated yesterday, May 28, 2025, so it will be interesting to see if this line relocation continues into today and the rest of the week.

While many summer travellers will be looking for a ride with the Guardians of the Galaxy, there is a host of new experiences on offer at EPCOT. Notably, the Cool Kids Summer initiative sees GoofyCore take over the CommuniCore Hall, and coming soon, Test Track will finally reopen after its refurbishment.

What do you think is going on at Guardians of the Galaxy? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!

Thomas Hitchen

