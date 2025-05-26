Disney Kicks Off Summer Celebration With TONS Of New Offerings!

While summer doesn’t officially begin until June 20, it has already kicked off at Walt Disney World Resort. A lot of kids will soon be out of school and heading down to The Most Magical Place on Earth to have some serious fun with Mickey and the gang. There are always fun things to do during your vacation, but this summer, Disney World is celebrating in a brand-new way with the introduction of Cool Kid Summer!

One of the great things about Cool Kid Summer is that it won’t just take place in one area of the massive resort. There will be fun activities and events happening at the Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios!

Here’s what happening at each one of Disney’s incredible theme parks!

Magic Kingdom

Big Top Bash at Storybook Circus

Guests can dance alongside Pluto to some of their favorite songs, all while jugglers and stilt walkers make them feel like they have joined the circus!

Galactic Blast at Tomorrowland

Everyone knows that Stitch loves to dance, and he will be hosting his very own dance party at the Rocket Tower Plaza Stage

Inside the Merchant of Venus, guests can celebrate Disney’s upcoming animated film Elio with a special craft project

EPCOT

GoofyCore at CommuniCore Hall

Get ready to get goofy with the legend himself in CommuniCore Hall! Goofy will host the ultimate summer party, complete with games like Loopy Limbo and a fun dance party

Phineas and Ferb near EPCOT Main Entrance

It’s always memorable when you get to see some rare characters during your Disney World vacation, and guests will be able to meet Phineas and Ferb right when they enter the theme park

Animal Kingdom

Adventure with New Activities

Rafiki’s Planet Watch is an amazing area of Disney’s Animal Kingdom where guests can learn all about different animal habitats and what they can do to help conservation efforts at home. And during Cool Kid Summer, Rafiki’s Planet Watch will have a new craft activity focusing on pollinators like bees and butterflies

Obtain a New Wilderness Explorer Badge

“A Wilderness Explorer is a friend to all, be a plant or fish, or tiny mole.” Guests know that the wilderness must be explored, and those who participate in the Wilderness Explorers during Cool Kid Summer will earn a special badge

Celebration Sing-Along at Discovery Island

This fun new sing-along will be hosted by a Dino Institute intern. Guests will be able to participate in the interactive storytelling and sing about some of their favorite animals

Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Get Animated at Animation Courtyard

During Cool Kid Summer, Animation Courtyard will be full of games and crafts that will keep kids entertained all day long! There will be things like magicians, jump rope performances, and special character interactions

Mickey Mouse and his friends from Disney Jr. will also be hosting their own fun dance party, so be sure to get your groove on!

TWO New Stage Shows

“Disney Villains: Unfairly Ever After” – Some of your favorite Disney villains take center stage at the brand-new stage show. Guests will venture through the Magic Mirror and enjoy a show full of wickedly fun musical numbers and special effects

Some of your favorite Disney villains take center stage at the brand-new stage show. Guests will venture through the Magic Mirror and enjoy a show full of wickedly fun musical numbers and special effects “The Little Mermaid – A Musical Adventure” – journey back under the sea and watch Ariel and her friends sing fan-favorite songs from the classic Disney movie. The new show will also have tons of amazing new visuals and “theatrical magic”

Disney’s Cool Kid Summer will kick off on May 27 and will run all the way through September 1, so there is plenty of time to head down to the Florida theme park and join in on the fun!

Disney is also offering some great deals during this time, so guests can even save a bit of money on their magical vacation. Guests who purchase a standard child’s ticket can save 50% for visits between May 27 and September 20. Disney is also offering a 3-Day, 3-Park ticket, where guests can visit one park per day for just $89!

No matter how you like to spend your time in the parks, you’ll definitely want to add some of these great new activities to your list!

Will you be heading to Disney World to enjoy Cool Kid Summer? What events are you most looking forward to experiencing? Share your thoughts in the comments!