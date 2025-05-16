Phineas and Ferb Are Back for a Meet and Greet at Disney Parks – Just in Time for Their Big Comeback!

Get ready to say, “Hey, where’s Perry?” all over again. Phineas and Ferb are officially returning to Disney Parks! Starting this summer, the inventive stepbrothers will greet guests at Disney California Adventure and EPCOT to celebrate the brand-new season of Phineas and Ferb premiering on Disney+.

Disney Parks announced the announcement with a playful video shared across their social media platforms, revealing that Phineas and Ferb are returning to the parks for a brand-new meet and greet experience.

The video featured the iconic duo back in action, complete with their signature summer energy, teasing fans with glimpses of what to expect when they arrive at Disney California Adventure and EPCOT. The post quickly gained traction, with longtime fans celebrating the return and eagerly tagging friends who grew up watching the show.

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This exciting reintroduction of the fan-favorite duo is part of Disney’s larger push to welcome back beloved animated icons with fresh content and park experiences. The new season of Phineas and Ferb is set to launch soon on Disney+, continuing the wildly imaginative summer adventures that made the series a hit with kids and adults alike.

A Look Back— and Forward: Phineas and Ferb Are Back in the Parks

For longtime fans, this meet-and-greet is a blast from the past. Back in the early 2010s, when Phineas and Ferb were in full swing on Disney Channel, the pair were regulars at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, where they hosted a popular interactive experience and met with guests daily. That offering ended in 2016, but the love for these two never faded.

Now, they’re back, and with even more fun in store. Expect colorful backdrops, high-energy photo ops, and hopefully a surprise visit from Agent P himself.

The Ultimate Summer Project: Phineas and Ferb Return.

As Phineas and Ferb make their triumphant return to Disney Parks, they bring a wave of nostalgia, plus plenty of fresh energy for a new generation of fans. With a brand-new season launching on Disney+ and meet and greets coming to EPCOT and Disney California Adventure, this is the perfect time to celebrate everything we loved (and still love) about the inventive duo.

Whether you’re reliving childhood memories or making new ones, one thing’s for sure: the spirit of summer is officially back at Disney.

Stay tuned for official dates and more details from Disney Parks and Disney+, and start planning your visit. Because there are 104 days of summer vacation, Phineas and Ferb are making every one of them count.

Did you ever meet Phineas and Ferb during their original run at Hollywood Studios? We’d love to hear your memories!