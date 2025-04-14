Cast Member Saves Guest’s Items From Stroller Bandits at Animal Kingdom

If you’ve ever sat down with a snack at Disney’s Animal Kingdom thinking you’d enjoy a peaceful break—think again. There’s a group of pint-sized thieves causing mischief in broad daylight, and they’re not cast members in costume. They’re real-life squirrel bandits, and they’ve been caught red-handed (or red-pawed?) on camera, stealing food straight from unsuspecting guests.

In a viral TikTok clip that’s gotten thousands of views, a squirrel at Animal Kingdom is seen darting across a table, snatching a snack, and then scampering off like a seasoned criminal. It’s hilarious and adorable—until it’s your food that vanishes. These aren’t shy animals, either. Over time, they’ve become fearless thanks to how often guests leave behind popcorn, pretzels, and churros. It’s a problem that’s been slowly growing at parks like Animal Kingdom where outdoor seating and natural environments make it easier for wild animals to get close.

Let’s be real: it’s kind of funny watching a squirrel sprint off with a whole bag of chips. But it’s also a reminder that Disney World is not just home to Mickey and Minnie—it’s home to wildlife too. That means the parks come with their own set of unique challenges when it comes to keeping your belongings (and your food) safe.

And it’s not just the squirrels you have to watch out for.

Unfortunately, there’s been a growing number of guest-to-guest thefts, too—especially involving strollers. Many families park their strollers outside attractions thinking it’s perfectly safe (and most of the time, it is). But some visitors have shared stories of returning to their strollers only to find diaper bags, wallets, or even souvenir popcorn buckets missing. A few even reported entire bags of merch vanishing while they were inside rides. It’s a rare occurrence, but when it happens, it’s frustrating and can completely derail your magical day.

Disney does provide security and Cast Members are often stationed nearby, but it’s impossible for them to watch every stroller area 24/7—especially in high-traffic spots like Fantasyland, outside Kilimanjaro Safaris, or near the Tree of Life.

So how do you stop the squirrel bandits—or other mischievous creatures and people—from making off with your things? Here are a few simple (and practical) tips for keeping your stuff safe while you’re enjoying the parks:

Keep food tucked away

Don’t leave snacks out on the table while you’re juggling drinks or getting your kids settled. Animals are opportunists—especially at a place like Animal Kingdom where they’ve seen it all. Use resealable bags or tuck food into backpacks when you’re not eating.

Never feed the wildlife

It might be tempting to toss a crumb to a curious critter, especially if it’s staring at you with those big eyes. But feeding the wildlife encourages them to return—and sometimes become aggressive. It also disrupts their natural behaviors, which is bad for them and bad for future guests.

Watch your stroller!

Believe it or not, squirrels and birds have been known to climb into parked strollers and dig through diaper bags, especially in areas like the Oasis or Discovery Island. But beyond the wildlife, some guests have reported having items taken by other people—wallets, Loungefly bags, popcorn buckets, and even expensive refillable mugs. Always zip up compartments and keep your most valuable items with you at all times.

If you have something pricey or personal (like a wallet, medication, or camera), don’t leave it in the stroller while you ride something. It might feel like a hassle, but it’s worth the peace of mind.

Use lockers for valuable items

If you’ve got something you absolutely don’t want touched—wallets, phones, or souvenirs—consider renting a locker, especially if you’re riding attractions and don’t want to carry a bag around all day.

Stay aware in outdoor dining areas

Anywhere with open tables is a hot zone. Flame Tree Barbecue, Restaurantosaurus, and Harambe Market are all wonderful places to grab a bite, but keep one eye on your meal and one eye on the tree line. Just in case.

At the end of the day, the squirrel bandits are just part of the wild charm of Animal Kingdom. They’re bold, fast, and sometimes downright funny—but they’re also a great reminder that this Disney park is built to celebrate the natural world. That includes all the unexpected moments that come with it.

So next time you’re munching on Mickey pretzels or sipping a Dole Whip near the Tree of Life, don’t just be on the lookout for photo ops—keep an eye on your churros. And maybe double-check your stroller before you walk away.

Because at Animal Kingdom, even the squirrels are plotting… and sometimes, so are the humans.