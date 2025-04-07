Kilimanjaro Safaris Guests Are Losing It Over This New Addition

If you’re heading to Disney’s Animal Kingdom anytime soon, keep your eyes peeled — there’s a brand-new baby giraffe on the savanna, and he’s already stealing hearts left and right. His name is Tucker, and he just made his debut on Kilimanjaro Safaris, turning a regular ride into something unforgettable.

Born to longtime Animal Kingdom resident Mara, Tucker is a Masai giraffe and the first of his kind born at the park since 2021. Mara herself has been part of the Animal Kingdom family since 2015 and is now a proud mama of three. Her first calf, Jabari, arrived in 2019, and with Tucker now joining the herd, it’s safe to say she’s become a bit of a giraffe royalty around here.

Tucker’s arrival is more than just cute — it’s meaningful. The Masai giraffe is classified as endangered, with only around 30,000 left in the wild. Disney is part of the Species Survival Plan, a coordinated conservation effort aimed at ensuring genetic diversity in animals like Tucker. So while he may look like just another adorable baby, he’s actually a small but mighty symbol of hope for his entire species.

As of April 7, Tucker and Mara began making appearances together on the Kilimanjaro Safaris ride, which winds through the Africa section of Animal Kingdom. And let’s be honest — spotting him for the first time feels like hitting the Disney jackpot. He’s tall (well, for a baby), lanky, and still learning to navigate his surroundings with those long, wobbly legs. Seeing him next to Mara really gives you a sense of just how fast he’ll grow.

Guests are already gushing over him, and it’s easy to see why. There’s just something about baby animals at Disney that creates a buzz — like the moment you realize you’re witnessing something real, something rare, and something incredibly special, all in the middle of a theme park.

Disney’s animal care team keeps a close watch on every new arrival, ensuring that both mother and calf are healthy and adjusting well. It’s not every day that you see conservation in action, but that’s exactly what’s happening at Animal Kingdom. Disney doesn’t just display animals — they actively participate in protecting and preserving them.

Tucker’s birth also ties perfectly into the story that Animal Kingdom has always tried to tell: one of harmony between people, nature, and wildlife. Unlike any other Disney park, Animal Kingdom blends the thrills of attractions with the wonder of the natural world, and that’s especially true when something as exciting as a baby giraffe joins the savanna.

This news comes as Animal Kingdom is starting to go through some major changes. With new lands in development and big updates on the horizon — like the Tropical Americas area set to replace Dinoland U.S.A. — it’s comforting to know that the park’s original mission remains intact. Tucker’s arrival proves that, at its core, Animal Kingdom is still all about animals and inspiring guests to care about the natural world.

And here’s the best part: if you’re visiting soon, you might just catch a glimpse of Tucker as he explores the grassy plains of the savanna. He’s already started appearing during the regular safari rides, giving guests the chance to see him bonding with his mom and getting used to life on the move. It’s moments like these that remind us why Animal Kingdom continues to be one of the most special and unique places in all of Walt Disney World.

So, whether you’re a first-timer or a Disney regular, make sure to put Kilimanjaro Safaris at the top of your list. With a little luck, you’ll spot Tucker stretching his neck toward the treetops or trotting alongside Mara. And when you do, you’ll get to say you were there for the beginning of something amazing — the story of a little giraffe who just might help save his species, one safari ride at a time.