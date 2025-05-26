Disney Removes Fan-Favorites, Cuts EPCOT Pavilion From Refurb List

It’s official — Disney has wrapped up refurbishment on one of EPCOT’s oldest pavilions, and while everything looks freshly polished, some fans are walking away wondering… is that it?

The Seas Pavilion — which opened in 2007 with The Seas with Nemo & Friends overlay — has finally reopened after months of construction walls, blocked-off areas, and limited experiences. The interior looks clean, the escalators are running again, and the viewing areas are fully accessible. But behind all the cosmetic touch-ups, longtime fans have noticed something else: several beloved features are simply… gone.

Most notably, the dolphins — once a huge draw for guests visiting the SeaBase Aquarium — have been removed, and they weren’t replaced with any new animals or upgraded experiences. For a pavilion that once proudly showcased marine life education with a touch of Disney magic, the absence is being felt. A few signs got updated, the DiveQuest experience has returned, and operating hours are back to normal. But otherwise, not much has changed — and that’s exactly what’s raising eyebrows.

What This Means for EPCOT Guests

From a logistical standpoint, things are easier now. Guests no longer have to navigate around construction walls or detour through limited pathways. The pavilion is open until park close once again, rather than shutting down at 7 p.m. as it had been during construction.

But for fans who remember what this space used to be — and what it could be — the refurbishment feels like a missed opportunity. No new exhibits. No fresh storytelling. And a quieter tank that no longer includes some of its most engaging marine animals. In short, it’s business as usual, minus some of the magic.

If you’re just looking to ride The Seas with Nemo & Friends and maybe catch a glimpse of a manatee or sea turtle, you’re still covered. But if you were hoping for a revitalized pavilion experience to match the broader transformation EPCOT is undergoing, this one’s staying pretty much as-is.

Disney hasn’t announced any further plans for the pavilion, meaning this update is likely the last word on its near-term future. For now, it appears the goal was upkeep — not innovation.

And while that’s not necessarily bad news, it does signal that The Seas Pavilion is shifting from something awe-inspiring to something more… background. Still beautiful. Still peaceful. Just not the vibrant, living hub it once was.

What Else Is Happening at EPCOT?

It’s not just this pavilion that’s seeing movement — EPCOT as a whole is finally shaking off years of construction walls and project delays. With CommuniCore Hall and CommuniCore Plaza now completed and open, the center of the park finally feels like a place to explore again instead of a maze of detours and scaffolding.

And while Disney hasn’t made anything official yet, there’s growing speculation that we’re close to getting a reopening date for Test Track. The high-speed attraction has been closed for months as Disney and Chevrolet team up to reimagine the experience. Fans have spotted testing happening behind the walls, and with EPCOT’s construction calendar clearing up, the timing feels right for an announcement any day now.

For longtime fans who’ve been waiting (and waiting) for EPCOT to feel complete again, it’s finally starting to happen. The end of the pavilion’s refurbishment may not be groundbreaking — but it’s one more step toward an EPCOT that’s fully open, fully functional, and maybe even a little bit magical again.