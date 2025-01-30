NEW: 30-Year-Old EPCOT Attraction Given Final Dates for 2025

Disney World is no stranger to big changes, and 2025 is shaping up to be a year of major transformations.

With attractions like Big Thunder Mountain Railroad closing for an extensive year-long refurbishment, fans have been wondering what other closures could be lurking around the corner. Rumors are swirling about potential downtime for beloved rides, and it’s got guests planning their trips a little more carefully than usual.

But now, there’s some exciting news to balance out the uncertainty—Disney has announced that the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival’s Garden Rocks Concert Series is making a return! This long-running musical event, which has been entertaining guests for 30 years, is back with a lineup that promises to bring nostalgia and new energy to the festival.

The Garden Rocks Concert Series will run from March 5 to June 2, 2025, at EPCOT’s America Gardens Theatre. From classic rock legends to modern favorites, the 2025 lineup has something for everyone. Disney has finally revealed the full list of performers, and it’s packed with exciting acts that fans won’t want to miss.

One thing we didn’t know for sure was how long the Concert Series would run as dates sometimes get added later, but this lineup confirms that there will be concerts all the way up until the very last day of the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival.

2025 Garden Rocks Concert Series Lineup

March 7-8 – Tommy DeCarlo, former lead singer of Boston

March 9-10 – Air Supply – 50th Anniversary Celebration

March 14-15 – Blue October

March 16-17 – Rick Springfield

March 21-22 – Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone

March 23-24 – 38 Special

March 28-29 – Jason Scheff, longtime singer of Chicago

March 30-31 – TBD

April 4-5 – THE ORCHESTRA Starring ELO and ELO Part II Former Members

April 6-7 – Sugar Ray

April 11-12 – Simple Plan

April 13-14 – Jo Dee Messina

April 18-19 – Mike DelGuidice

April 20-21 – A Flock of Seagulls

April 25-26 – Taylor Dayne

April 27-28 – 98 Degrees

May 2-5 – Plain White T’s

May 9-10 – Jon Secada

May 11-12 – Maverick City Music (NEW)

May 16-17 – The Spinners

May 18-19 – The Pointer Sisters

May 23-24 – The Outlaws (NEW)

May 25-26 – Don Felder, formerly of the Eagles

May 30-31 – The Cat Empire (NEW)

June 1-2 – We The Kingdom (NEW)

For those wanting to secure a great spot to enjoy the show, Disney is offering the Garden Rocks Dining Package, available on select days from Friday to Monday. These packages allow guests to enjoy a meal at select EPCOT restaurants and gain reserved seating for the concerts—perfect for those looking to avoid the long lines.

Disney is also rolling out some special vacation offers to help guests make the most of their festival experience. Deals include up to 30% off rooms at select Disney Resort hotels for stays of five nights or longer, and even a free dining plan with select packages.

With all these exciting updates, it’s clear that EPCOT is set to deliver an unforgettable festival experience in 2025. Whether you’re a longtime fan of the Garden Rocks Concert Series or checking it out for the first time, this year’s lineup is sure to make your visit one to remember.