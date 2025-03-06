Chaos Erupts at EPCOT’s ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Coaster After Guest’s Poop Disaster

EPCOT’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is one of Disney World’s most thrilling attractions.

It’s got a wild backward launch, gravity-defying rotations, and a soundtrack so good it makes you forget you just spent 90 minutes in line. But recently, something happened in that queue that no amount of disco beats could distract from—a guest decided to make the experience a little too… organic.

Yes, folks. Someone pooped. Not just in the queue. Not just in one discreet little corner. No, they went everywhere, including on the floor and walls. And somehow, despite the overwhelming smell and visible evidence of this unfortunate incident, people just kept standing there.

Cosmic Rewind: A Ride Worth Waiting For (But Maybe Not That Much)

For those unfamiliar, Cosmic Rewind is EPCOT’s first-ever roller coaster and one of the best rides Disney has built in years. It blends high-speed thrills with a fun, chaotic storyline featuring Star-Lord, Rocket, and the rest of the Guardians crew. You spin, you fly, you groove—what’s not to love?

But like any top-tier Disney attraction, it comes with a hefty wait time. Standby lines often stretch beyond an hour, and while the queue offers cool space-themed visuals and witty quips from the Guardians, it does not come equipped with accessible restrooms. That’s right—if nature calls while you’re in line, you have to flag down a Cast Member and pray they let you back in after a bathroom break.

Unfortunately, it looks like one guest didn’t—or couldn’t—make that emergency pit stop. Instead, they made a statement.

A Queue Crisis Like No Other

This disaster was first documented on TikTok, where one guest captured the surreal scene: people holding their noses, covering their faces, and generally reacting as if they’d just been hit with a smell so strong it could knock Rocket Raccoon unconscious. The video showed undeniable evidence of the incident—brown streaks on the floor and walls. And yet, the line kept moving forward like nothing happened.

Listen, Disney fans are committed. We’ve all waited in miserable heat, pushed through crowds, and spent way too much money on a churro that turned out to be stale. But standing in a poop-filled queue as if it’s just another Tuesday? That’s next-level dedication.

The Mystery of the Cosmic Culprit

Who was responsible for this… cosmic catastrophe? Was it a child who just couldn’t hold it in? An adult with a stomach emergency? A villainous new character they’re intending to introduce into the Cosmic Rewind storyline? We may never know.

What we do know is that this mess reportedly sat there for a while before being cleaned up. And while we’re sure Disney’s custodial team deserves a standing ovation for dealing with it, let’s take a moment to acknowledge an important fact: There are restrooms literally right outside the attraction at Connections Eatery and Club Cool. Just saying.

The Takeaway for all Disney World goers

This is not the first time something wild has happened at Disney World. We’ve seen brawls in Fantasyland, guests trying to swim in fountains, and the occasional streaker. But this might just be one of the worst queue incidents in recent memory.

So, let’s all learn from this tragic tale: If you feel even the slightest stomach rumble before getting in a long Disney queue, do yourself (and everyone else) a favor—find the nearest restroom. And if disaster does strike, please don’t just keep standing there like it’s a normal part of the experience.

Because as much as we love Cosmic Rewind, some things are not worth enduring for a roller coaster.