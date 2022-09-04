Connections Eatery is one of EPCOT’s newest food spots as the restaurant opened in April and offers delicious dishes, including burgers, salads, and pizza.

Disney World describes Connections Eatery as:

A Sensational Meal At Connections Eatery, we invite you to savor delicious dishes with family, friends and everyone in between––you can even catch a glimpse of the chefs as they work their magic. Highlights include:

French Bistro Burger : Caramelized Onion, Bacon, Brie, Mushrooms and Dijon Mayonnaise

General Tso Chicken Salad : Petite Kale Blend, Broccoli Slaw, Red Bell Pepper, Mandarin Oranges, Edamame, Crispy Wontons, Warm Fried Chicken and General Tso’s Dressing

Pepperoni Pizza: Pepperoni, San Marzano Tomato and Basil Sauce, Mozzarella Blend and Petite Side Salad

Well, the restaurant has only been open for a few months and Disney is already changing one of its food items.

According to bioreconstruct, Connections Eatery now offers thin crust pizza, made with cornmeal. You can see a photo of what the new pizza looks like thanks to bioreconstruct, who shared:

Pizza has changed at Connections Eatery. Delicious thin crust with cornmeal dusting underneath. $11 and equivalent size of Louie’s at Universal.

Pizza has changed at Connections Eatery. Delicious thin crust with cornmeal dusting underneath. $11 and equivalent size of Louie's at Universal. pic.twitter.com/Ugzy2pcP9X — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) September 3, 2022

In the first photo you can see the pizza crust used to be much thicker compared to the thin crust pizza that is now being served.

Disney Guests have continued to complain about the quality of food at Disney restaurants. This comes after Walt Disney Company CFO Christine McCarthy indicated that in order to start cutting costs, Disney plans to begin “reducing portions” at Disney Parks restaurants as it “would be good for Guests’ waistlines.”

If you are ever upset or unsatisfied with a meal at Walt Disney World, be sure to tell a nearby Cast Member. Disney is also striving to ensure their Guests have a magical time and will be able to make the necessary adjustments moving forward.

Have you dined at Connections Eatery at Walt Disney World recently? What are your thoughts on the new pizza? Let us know in the comments below.