One EPCOT experience is having a rough time right now, with low supplies forcing the removal of a third country.

As a theme park dedicated to innovation and global cultures, EPCOT has always stood apart from the rest of Walt Disney World Resort’s offerings.

The park – named after Walt Disney’s optimistic Experimental Prototype Community of Tomorrow – offers visitors an immersive experience in art, architecture, and cuisine from around the world, with World Showcase allowing guests to travel to the likes of Norway, Mexico, the UK, and China without ever leaving Orlando.

But World Showcase isn’t the only part of EPCOT giving guests the opportunity to broaden their cultural horizons. Tucked away in World Celebration, Club Cool offers guests samples of sodas from around the world.

Everyone has their personal favorites (shoutout to Sprite Cucumber), but the store has become increasingly well-known for its most divisive beverage: Beverly, a bitter aperitif that originally heralds from Italy.

The great thing about Club Cool is that you have the freedom to try as many of these flavors as you want, totally at your own leisure. Recently, however, there’s slightly less choice than usual as its stock seemingly begins to run low.

Shortages Hit Club Cool at EPCOT

First reports claimed that China’s Sour Plum Tea was unavailable. Then Club Cool ran out of Philippines’ Royal Wattamelon. Now, another machine is reportedly out of the Dominican Republic’s Country Club Merengue.

As if that’s not enough, two drink stations are reportedly out of all flavors, with the dispensers labeled with stickers that read “Please Try Another Flavor.” That means that, as of this moment, the only drinks available to guests are Beverly, Bon Bon Anglais, Minute Maid Joy Apply Lychee, Sprite Cucumber, and Viva Raspberry.

Of course, this isn’t the first time this has happened at Club Cool. Back in 2023, the store ran out of all drink flavors except one. That one was, of course, Beverly, which we can only assume is available in abundance due to its reputation. Another shortage occurred in 2022 when Disney was reportedly having trouble with its supply chain.

Fortunately, every past shortage has been resolved pretty quickly, so hopefully the same is true this time. In the meantime, there are plenty of other treats from around the globe to enjoy at EPCOT, from Norway’s Kringla Bakeri Og Kafe to Italy’s Via Napoli.

What’s your favorite drink at Club Cool?