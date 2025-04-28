Disney World Adults-Only Lounge Gets Opening Date!

When Walt Disney opened Disneyland in 1955, he said he wanted to create a place that adults and their children could enjoy together. Parents didn’t have to sit on the sidelines and watch while their kids had a great time. However, over the years, many people have come to think of Disney as a place mainly for children. In fact, the term “Disney adults” has a negative connotation to a lot of people, and they are considered immature.

While it’s true that many things at Disney parks are designed for kids, the truth is that the adults bring the kids and the money, and they need to be appealed to as well.

In recent years, one of the more hotly debated Disney topics is adults-only spaces within the theme parks. Some people think that adults deserve a space that is free from kids, where they can relax and escape the chaos of the parks. However, on the other side, people think there shouldn’t be places where they can’t bring their kids. Adults can go anywhere in the parks, and the same rule should apply to kids.

Back in August, at the D23 Expo, Disney announced that two lounges were coming to Disney World. One lounge would be Pirates of the Caribbean themed and find its home in the Magic Kingdom, while the other would come to EPCOT and be themed after Spaceship Earth.

While the Pirates of the Caribbean lounge will be for “pirate-kind big and small,” Disney announced that the Spaceship Earth lounge — called GEO-82 — will be adults-only. And now, we finally have an opening date to share!

According to Disney, GEO-82 will open on June 4, 2025, with reservations opening on May 6. And it is essential to note that, unlike most other Disney spots, reservations to GEO-82 will be REQUIRED due to the limited space.

In addition to the opening date, Disney has also shared the new lounge’s impressive food and drink menu.

Let’s take a look at the stunning and scrumptious offerings coming to EPCOT!

Featured Cocktails