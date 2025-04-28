Disney World Adults-Only Lounge Gets Opening Date!

When Walt Disney opened Disneyland in 1955, he said he wanted to create a place that adults and their children could enjoy together. Parents didn’t have to sit on the sidelines and watch while their kids had a great time. However, over the years, many people have come to think of Disney as a place mainly for children. In fact, the term “Disney adults” has a negative connotation to a lot of people, and they are considered immature.
While it’s true that many things at Disney parks are designed for kids, the truth is that the adults bring the kids and the money, and they need to be appealed to as well.
Related: Disney Becomes Safe Haven for Childless Adults
In recent years, one of the more hotly debated Disney topics is adults-only spaces within the theme parks. Some people think that adults deserve a space that is free from kids, where they can relax and escape the chaos of the parks. However, on the other side, people think there shouldn’t be places where they can’t bring their kids. Adults can go anywhere in the parks, and the same rule should apply to kids.
Back in August, at the D23 Expo, Disney announced that two lounges were coming to Disney World. One lounge would be Pirates of the Caribbean themed and find its home in the Magic Kingdom, while the other would come to EPCOT and be themed after Spaceship Earth.
Related: Brand New Lounge Opens at Popular Disney Hotel!
While the Pirates of the Caribbean lounge will be for “pirate-kind big and small,” Disney announced that the Spaceship Earth lounge — called GEO-82 — will be adults-only. And now, we finally have an opening date to share!
According to Disney, GEO-82 will open on June 4, 2025, with reservations opening on May 6. And it is essential to note that, unlike most other Disney spots, reservations to GEO-82 will be REQUIRED due to the limited space.
In addition to the opening date, Disney has also shared the new lounge’s impressive food and drink menu.
Let’s take a look at the stunning and scrumptious offerings coming to EPCOT!
Featured Cocktails
- Caramelized Leek Martini: Fords Gin, Dolin Dry Vermouth de Chambéry, caramelized leek, and pickled onion
- Brown Butter Old Fashioned: Woodford Reserve Double Oaked Kentucky Straight Bourbon, brown butter, maple, and Hella Cocktail Co. Mexican Chocolate Bitters
- Strawberry and Coconut ‘Right Hand’: Campari Liqueur, Coconut Cartel Añejo Rum, Carpano Antica Formula Sweet Vermouth, strawberry and coconut
- Clarified New York Sour: Old Forester 1920 Prohibition Style Bourbon, Lustau Amontillado Sherry, yuzu, lemon, and Red Wine Float
- High Brow Batanga: Tapatio Reposado Tequila, Ramazzotti Amaro, kola nut, lime cordial, salt, and bubbles
- Strawberry-Black Pepper Sour: Campari Liqueur, Luxardo Maraschino Liqueur, strawberry, lemon, and black pepper
- Electron: Siete Misterios Doba-Yej Mezcal, carrot, cinnamon, lime, Hella Cocktail Co. Orange Bitters, and pink peppercorn
- Peach Shrub Whisky Smash: Toki Suntory Whisky, Lustau Amontillado Sherry, peach and mint shrub, and bubbles
- Banana Brûlée Highball: Toki Suntory Whisky, Lustau ‘Don Nuño’ Oloroso Sherry, banana, coffee, cacao, and bubbles
- Exclusive Disney Select Bourbon Flight: These bourbons have been hand-selected for GEO-82 and are exclusive to Disney.
- Uncle Nearest Single Barrel Premium Whiskey
- Woodford Reserve Single Barrel
- Blanton’s Gold Single Barrel
- Stagg Private Barrel
GEO-82 will primarily focus on signature cocktails, but there will also be a selection of beer and wine for guests who prefer something a little simpler.
Wine Selections
Champagne and Sparkling:
- A. Bergère ‘Origine’ Brut NV
- Schramsberg Brut Rosè
Rosé:
- Arnot-Roberts Rosé
White:
- Muxagat Douro Branco
- Domaine Siret-Courtaud ‘Quincy’ Sauvignon Blanc
- Massican Hyde Chardonnay
Red:
- Domaine Chapel ‘Fleurie’ Charbonnières
- Presqu’ile Pinot Noir
- Fisher Vineyards Unity Cabernet Sauvignon
Beer Selections
- Athletic Brewing Co Run Wild Non-Alcoholic IPA
- Miller High Life Lager
- Bell’s Two Hearted IPA
- Lexington Brewing Kentucky Bourbon Barrel Ale
- Modelo Especial Lager
- Yuengling Traditional Lager
Disney knows that not every guest over 21 wants to drink something with alcohol in it, so there will be a few zero-proof offerings at GEO-82 as well!
- A Walk Through the Garden: Seedlip Garden 108 Non-Alcoholic Spirit, basil, fennel, lemon, Hella Cocktail Co. Orange Bitters, The Bitter Truth Celery Bitters, and bubbles
- Manhattan in the Morning: Seedlip Spice 94 Non-Alcoholic Spirit, Joffrey’s Coffee Cold Brew, Maple, Verjus Blanc, tart cherry, and Fee Brothers Black Walnut Bitters
Related: New Details Revealed for EPCOT’s Disney Vacation Club Member Lounge
Of course, we can’t forget about the mouthwatering food offerings guests can enjoy with their specialty cocktails.
GEO-82 Food Menu
- Cannellini Hummus: Pumpkin seed pistou, heirloom radish, preserved lemon, Fresno peppers, and pappadam (Plant-based)
- Chef’s Selection of artisanal cheeses, cured meats, and accompaniments
- Funghi Flatbread: Roasted mushrooms, miso-mascarpone, mozzarella, fontina, pickled red onion, and black garlic molasses
- Jumbo Lump Crab Gâteau: Smoked cheddar, pickled mustard seed-lemon vinaigrette, and Siberian Supreme Caviar
- Truffled Ahi Tuna: Japanese whisky barrel-aged soy-truffle ponzu, citrus, scallion, tobiko, and black sesame seeds
Along with reservations being required, guests need to note that GEO-82 will be adults-only in the strictest sense of the word. Guests must be 21 or older, and a valid photo ID is required.
Reservations to GEO-82 will open beginning May 6, and like other Disney dining spots, a credit card is required to reserve your spot.
Are you excited that Disney World will finally have an adults-only space? Do you think Disney should make more spaces available for those 21 and older? Share your thoughts in the comments!