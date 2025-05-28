End of an Era: Disney Says Goodbye to Iconic Trashcans

Walt Disney World Resort has reportedly introduced a new type of trash can at EPCOT, marking a shift in the park’s approach to waste management. While these new models are designed to be more efficient, some guests are voicing concerns about their impact on the guest experience, especially regarding dining habits within the park.

The new trash cans, which have been spotted in areas like the Germany Pavilion and the American Adventure Pavilion, are part of a test rollout, with some speculating that the models may eventually be expanded to other parts of the resort. These “Big Belly” trash compactors are solar-powered and designed to compact trash, offering a more efficient solution for waste management. The compactors even send notifications to custodial workers when they are nearing capacity, reducing the need for constant checks and bag changes.

However, the sleek, modern design comes with a significant downside: the sloped tops of these trash cans make them less usable as impromptu dining tables. A well-known feature in many Disney parks is the use of trash cans by guests as makeshift tables, especially in areas where seating is limited. The new trash cans make this much more difficult, frustrating some visitors who were accustomed to using them for their meals or snacks.

Guests Voice Disappointment on Reddit

The mixed reception to the new trash cans is already evident online. A guest shared their thoughts on Reddit, stating,

“Can’t wait for the complaints to roll in. These are Big Belly trash compactors. They are solar powered and are far more efficient than regular trash cans because they compact the trash! They even send notifications when they are getting full, so custodial workers don’t have to be constantly checking or changing trash bags. Biggest con: removal of lots of EPCOT dining tables.

While the new trash cans may offer a functional and environmentally friendly solution to waste management, many visitors are lamenting the loss of convenient dining spaces, which were often created by the park’s well-placed trash cans. With seating sometimes at a premium in the park, the transition away from these makeshift dining spots may inconvenience guests looking for places to eat, especially during busy times.

The Future of EPCOT’s Trash Cans

The shift toward using Big Belly compactors is likely a part of Disney’s ongoing efforts to improve efficiency and sustainability. Solar-powered trash compactors are an attractive solution for reducing waste and minimizing staff workload, as the bins can send real-time notifications when they are full, making it easier for custodial teams to manage waste without needing to perform frequent checks.

However, Disney will need to address the concerns of guests who are now losing out on convenient seating. While efficiency is a priority, balancing that with guest comfort and dining experience is crucial for maintaining the high standards of guest satisfaction the park is known for.

As the new trash cans are still being tested at EPCOT, it remains to be seen whether Disney will expand this system to other parts of the park or revert to the older models that were more guest-friendly in terms of seating options. The outcome of this test could provide insight into the future of waste management and park amenities at Walt Disney World Resort.

For now, visitors to EPCOT will need to adjust to the new waste management system and find alternative ways to enjoy their meals at the park, especially if they’re used to the old standby of a trash can as a table.