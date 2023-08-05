Disney Guest Threatened With Oral Sex and Death After Fireworks Show Confrontation

Reddit is the place to tell it all and more. A Disney Guest was told to perform oral sex on another male Guest after a confrontation turned threatening and abusive. Sadly, this isn’t the first time we’ve heard stories like this one.

Guests Unleash Harrowing Stories of What They’ve Witnessed While Visiting Disney World

A lot can be said online, and places like Reddit seem to be the place to tell it all. We've covered some stories about actual incidents at places like Disney World, Disneyland, and Universal Orlando Resort. Some of those crazy moments involve unfortunate circumstances taking shape and leaving Guests traumatized by the experience.

But sometimes, it’s the place to tell not-so-safe stories about encounters with horrible Guests, like the woman who was said to “suck my d***” by another Guest. Here’s what went down.

Woman Threatened With Oral Sex and Her Life After Disney Fireworks Show – Reddit Story

A Disney Guest recently posted on the r/WaltDisneyWorldResort Reddit page and on the “What’s the wildest thing you’ve seen happen at WDW?” subreddit thread telling the story of when they encountered an angry father who threatened the Guest all because of a minor and polite confrontation. Here’s their side of things:

Welp. I guess I have one. We were at dinner at the Polynesian. The fireworks start up and some kids run from the back of the restaurant to the windows, which is no big deal. But then the climbed up onto the wall and were blocking the windows for everyone behind them. They were around 4 years old, so it wasn’t really like they knew what they were doing. The dad was going back and forth, so as he passed by I asked him if he’d mind having his kids stand in the ground so everyone could see. He did and it was no big deal. Or so I thought. After the fireworks ended he came over to us screaming. Saying that he hoped we liked the fireworks. I sarcastically said that I did. At which point he really went nuts. Told me to s his d and that was going to f-in kill me. So he was escorted out and had to sit in the lobby with security while his family finished dinner. Our dinner was comped and we got a security escort to the monorail. Manager told us they’d already be warned about him due to prior incidents on his trip. He was banned from WDW after this.

Thankfully, Disney Cast Members could handle the situation professionally and allow the Guest to report her unfortunate problem. It’s important to remember to be polite, be aware of your surroundings, and make a Cast Member aware of any uncomfortable and suspicious behavior from other Guests that impede others’ safety.