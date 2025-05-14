Disaster Strikes: Aladdin’s Missed Stunt Leads to Fantasmic! Shutdown

A recent performance of Disney’s Fantasmic! at Hollywood Studios was disrupted on May 12, 2025, due to a stunt gone wrong during the show. The incident caused a brief pause in the performance, but the show was able to resume after a short delay. Videos of the incident show the crowd reacting as the show pauses after one of the major stunts in the show.

During a key moment in the performance, the actor playing Aladdin missed his exit while attempting a daring jump from one side of the mountain to another. As a result, Aladdin “had to be lowered to safety mid-show,” causing a temporary stoppage. This unexpected delay left many in the audience surprised, but fortunately, Disney’s safety protocols were swiftly enacted. Thankfully, the show was able to resume, and no injuries were reported.

A Scary Mid-Show Incident

Fantasmic!, known for its thrilling mix of live-action stunts, pyrotechnics, and projections, demands precise timing from its performers. While this mishap momentarily interrupted the action, the show went on without further incidents, and the audience was able to enjoy the spectacular finale.

Despite the brief pause, no injuries were reported. Disney, which has a strong track record of maintaining safety during complex productions like Fantasmic!, did not release an official statement regarding the mishap. However, the quick response of the cast and crew showcased the company’s rigorous safety standards, which are designed to protect both performers and guests during high-stakes moments in the show.

A Heart-Pumping Performance

While the delay caused some momentary disruption, audience members remained understanding. Many took to social media to share their experiences, expressing appreciation for the swift resolution of the situation.

In the end, Fantasmic! continued as planned, and the audience was able to witness the stunning conclusion of the show. Disney’s ability to handle such incidents efficiently reassured guests that safety is always a top priority, ensuring that Fantasmic! remains one of Hollywood Studios’ most beloved experiences.