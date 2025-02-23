Trump’s Late-Night Social Media Endorsement Could Upend Florida’s Fragile Peace With Disney World

The fragile peace between The Walt Disney Company and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has lasted for months. The two sides decided to put down their dueling lawsuits. Disney agreed to invest billions in its Central Florida property, bringing thousands of jobs and tourist dollars to the state.

That fragile peace will likely continue until DeSantis leaves the governor’s office in 2026. For a while, it appeared that Casey DeSantis, the governor’s wife, might take a run at the governor’s office, but she has said that she does not plan on running for office after her husband steps away.

However, President Donald Trump’s late-night social media blast may have upended the peace in Florida. In his typical late-night style, Trump endorsed Congressman Byron Donalds to be the next governor of Florida, essentially giving him the Republican nomination. Or, as the Orlando Sentinel put it, “the race for governor is over.”

In response to Trump’s “full endorsement,” Donalds posted on X (formerly Twitter), “Announcement coming soon.”

President Trump is Making America Great Again. I'm committed to working with him to Keep Florida Great. Announcement coming soon! pic.twitter.com/Bimj712vIL — Byron Donalds (@ByronDonalds) February 21, 2025

It is impossible to predict if Donalds will win the Republican nomination or the governor’s office, but with Trump’s endorsement, he is virtually assured of both. The President is extremely popular in his adopted home state, which he won by 13 percent in the 2024 election.

While this is good news for Byron Donalds, it’s not so good for The Walt Disney Company. During its feud with DeSantis, Donalds frequently attacked Disney and questioned why the company needed a special district in Florida at all.

Donalds said of Disney in 2022:

What’s really happened here is that Disney got involved in a political issue that has nothing to do with them. This is something where Florida’s governor and the legislature, did the right thing to protect children in Florida public schools. And unfortunately, Disney decided to listen to the propaganda from people who did not read the bill and do not care about what the bill actually says. They got involved in a fight and they were wrong. It caused members actually started taking a look at the special treatment Disney has been afforded for 50 years in Florida. And they’re basically saying that if you find fault with how we run the state, then you don’t need special privileges from the state.

Donalds further criticized Disney for removing Splash Mountain from Disney World and Disneyland. He said that Splash Mountain “wasn’t racist,” and he:

Never even though about[the ride being an issue. We have these people who choose to want to be victims. Splash Mountain didn’t bother anybody… I don’t even get it.

Donalds stoked controversy during the 2024 election cycle when he said that during Jim Crow, “Black families were together,” and more “black people were conservative.” An outside group also filed an ethics complaint against Donalds in 2024 for making over 100 stock transactions worth $1.6 million and failing to disclose those transactions.

No matter the controversy, many in Florida see Donald Trump as one of the heirs to Trump’s movement, and his election is virtually assured in the Sunshine State. How dramatically his election will impact Disney World, the state’s largest single-site employer, remains to be seen.