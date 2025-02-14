With Disney’s DEI Programs Dead, Fans Again Petition Disney To Bring Back Splash Mountain

Just days after Disney executives held their quarterly meeting with investors, the company released its quarterly report. The report followed Donald Trump’s lead and removed any reference to its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) hiring practices and initiatives. Disney also removed racial trigger warnings from some of its films on Disney+ and erased its “Reimagine Tomorrow” initiative, whose main goal was to “amplify all voices” and showcase Disney’s “commitment to diversity.”

With what some fans see as the demise of DEI at Disney, there has been a push to bring back one of the attractions that some people believe was only killed because of DEI. Fans on social media are petitioning Disney to bring back Splash Mountain to replace Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

Splash Mountain at Walt Disney World and Disneyland closed in 2023, and Tiana’s Bayou Adventure replaced both last year. Despite what fans think, bringing back Splash Mountain may be more complicated than just flipping a switch.

Splash Mountain Controversy

The original Splash Mountain is based on the Walt Disney film Song of the South (1946). During its 100th Anniversary, The Walt Disney Company tried to highlight many of its achievements in the film industry; however, Song of the South was notably absent from that celebration.

During the filming, Disney hired African-American writer Clarence Muse as a screenplay consultant, hoping he could tamper down some of the racial issues in the writing. But Muse quit after his suggestions to portray African Americans with dignity and not to feed into racial stereotypes were ignored.

Song of the South is Disney’s most racist film, and it would make sense that the company would try to bury it. The movie cannot be found on Disney+, nor was it released as a part of Disney’s 100th Anniversary box set.

Potential Return of Splash

Since opening last year, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure has been a disaster for Disney at both its theme parks. The ride frequently breaks down, and the animatronics constantly malfunction.

Despite those problems, Splash Mountain is not returning to Disney World or Disneyland. No fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

Not sure who needs to hear this and it is not directed at anyone particularly but Splash Mountain isn’t coming back. Much like how GMR and Horizons it’s not returning. It’s ok to miss these things and talk about them in the past tense but we move on. Just a bit exhausting.

Disney sank $200 million into each version of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, and even if it isn’t about the money, removing its newest attraction would be even more embarrassing for Disney Imagineering. That could end up being the main reason this change will never happen.

So, despite fan outcry and a new inspiration for the return of Splash Mountain, it’s just not going to happen.