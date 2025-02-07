Without Evidence, Fans Claim DEI To Blame for Disney Imagineering Issues

President Donald Trump has fulfilled his campaign promise to eliminate all federal diversity, equity, and inclusion programs in less than three weeks. With a sweeping executive order, Trump eliminated all DEI programs and officers in the government.

Shortly after he signed his order, Trump claimed, without evidence, that diversity, equity, and inclusion were responsible for the plane/helicopter crash at Reagan National Airport that killed 67 people. The family of one of the servicemembers killed in the collision was afraid to release her name for fear that she would be considered a DEI hire despite having years of experience.

Now, Disney fans are using the same line of accusations against The Walt Disney Company after its latest Imagineering failure. Last week, we learned that Madam Leota’s Somewhere Beyond gift shop at Disneyland was undergoing a significant renovation after less than half an inch of rain flooded the shop.

Madam Leota’s has had issues even before it opened in December. Guests called out the shop for looking like a shed and once it opened, fans quickly realized that Disney Imagineering used AI-generated images to decorate the shop.

Former Imagineer Jim Shull took to X (formerly Twitter) to call out the engineering issues at his former employer that would allow such a design to flood after a month. He wrote:

The failure to build the #HauntedMansion shop correctly (this is first year engineering stuff) means the fix is a big old trench drain in front of the doors. When you can’t get this civil engineering 101 correct, hire new people.

The failure to build the #HauntedMansion shop correctly (this is first year engineering stuff) means the fix is a big old trench drain in front of the doors. When you can’t get this civil engineering 101 correct, hire new people. pic.twitter.com/yguvcgdGwr — Jim Shull (@JimShull) February 4, 2025

While Shull is a frequent critic of Disney Imagineering, in the comments, many of the Disney fans alleged, without evidence, that the reason for the failures at Imagineering was related to Disney making “DEI hires.”

One commenter wrote:

ALL DEI hires. There’s no great imagineers left! They were driven out by leftist leadership, yes you @RobertIger! You’ve disgraced Walt’s legacy!

ALL DEI hires. There’s no great imagineers left! They were driven out by leftist leadership, yes you @RobertIger ! You’ve disgraced Walt’s legacy! — USA_Patriot_357 (@357Patriot) February 5, 2025

There is no evidence to suggest that the reason for this failure at Disney Imagineering has anything to do with the company’s diversity, equity, and inclusion programs. It was an apparent failure at Imagineering, but that is true of many of the new attractions that Imagineering has been responsible for recently.

Disney’s creation of cheap products has nothing to do with DEI; instead, it is a failure of leadership and concentration on the bottom line rather than creativity. It is not DEI that created this failure by Disney Imagineering.