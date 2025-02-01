Another Imagineering Blunder: Madam Leota Gift Shop Undergoes Major Renovation After Minor Flood

Home » Theme Parks » Disney Parks

The inside of Madame Leota's Somewhere Beyond shop in Disneyland Park

Credit: Disney

Madame Leota’s Somewhere Beyond has been controversial since it first opened. Some critics said it looked like Disney had put a shed up to sell Haunted Mansion-related gifts.

Former Imagineer Jim Shull said that this type of structure would not have existed if Imagineering was allowed to do its job without concern for costs.

Madame Leota's Somewhere Beyond Shop sign
Credit: Disney

The gift shop was also criticized for using AI-generated art to decorate rather than the traditional period pieces that Disney Imagineering was known for. Disney has since removed the AI-generated art and replaced it with original artwork.

The much-anticipated shop has garnered so much criticism from fans, and it’s only been open since just before Christmas. Now, Disneyland fans are going to have another gripe with the new shop.

Last week, Madam Leota’s flooded after the Anaheim area received less than half an inch of rain. The shop shut down for the afternoon, and cast members were seen wiping up the floors.

A spectral face with dramatic makeup appears in a glowing crystal ball in a dimly lit room. The scene includes a richly upholstered chair, several lit candles, and dark drapery, evoking a mystical and eerie atmosphere.
Credit: Disney

Now, the shop, which is less than two months old, will be undergoing a major overhaul to fix that issue. Disney insider Scott Gustin wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

Crews at Disneyland will begin replacing concrete on the east side of Madame Leota’s Somewhere Beyond starting Feb. 3 to improve drainage in the area. Work will last a month. The shop is expected to remain open but some exterior props/theming may be removed until work is done.

Disney fans took to the comment section to lament how Disney Imagineering let them down again. One wrote:

Some engineers they have there. The same ones that want to fill in a body of water. Just think of the drainage problems they will have once these experts go through with it. Disney imagineers love their job so much they donitb3 times.

Recently, Disney fans have lost faith in Disney Imagineering as many of their recent projects have fallen flat or broken down. Not only do guests point to issues at Disneyland, but also Disney World, including the constant problems with Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at both parks, CommuniCore Hall and Plaza at EPCOT, and the decision to remove the Muppets from Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Disney fans are now chalking Madam Leota’s up to another failure by Disney Imagineers. With new lands coming to Disney Parks on both coasts, there is now, more than ever, a concern that Disney won’t get things right.

