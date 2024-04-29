Disney Expert Gives Guests Permission To Engage in the Most Annoying Disney Behavior

Going on a trip to Walt Disney World is a personal experience that most people share with a few friends or family members, but every Disney World trip has a communal aspect.

We all share spaces and experiences with complete strangers, and sometimes Disney fans have great conversations or moments with someone they’ve never met before.

However, in that communal experience, everyone must follow some unwritten rules to ensure everyone’s experience at Disney World is great.

Among the unwritten Walt Disney World rules are that drinking around the world at EPCOT is fine, but vomiting on a topiary isn’t. Walking at your own pace is acceptable, but coming to a complete stop in the middle of the walkway isn’t.

However, some rules divide the Disney World community, and People Magazine took a side in one hot-button debate.

People spoke with Disney podcaster Carly Wisel, who said it is perfectly acceptable for Disney World guests to film their experiences on a dark ride.

Wisel said:

Using your phone to film on rides tends to be a hot button issue, but I actually see no problem with it. Between Genie+, Lightning Lanes and Virtual Queues, you’re likely going to be on your phone most of the day at Disney World anyway, so it would be strange to expect someone to put their device away once they’re experiencing the incredible rides and attractions Disney has to offer. These places are intended for memory making, so filming your loved ones or even your on board surroundings is to be expected.

So, if Wisel is to be believed, guests should feel free to record their experiences on the Haunted Mansion at the Magic Kingdom, Dinosaur at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railroad at Hollywood Studios, or Spaceship Earth at EPCOT.

Most guests’ issue isn’t necessarily that they are recording a dark ride but that they usually use a light when they are recording, which ruins the attraction for all the guests around them.

Yes, Wisel’s premise that guests are on their phones most of the day when in a Disney Park is accurate. Between trying to figure out how long the lines are or getting your next Disney Genie Plus Lightning Lane pass, phones are the most essential accessory guests have at the Walt Disney World Resort.

However, being at an attraction is the one time guests can disconnect and truly enjoy the Walt Disney World experience. Recording a ride can ruin that.

So, maybe put the phone down and enjoy your next trip to the Haunted Mansion or Big Thunder Mountain roller coaster. You weren’t really going to watch that video again anyway.

What do you think of people filming the rides at Disney World?