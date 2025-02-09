Disney World Could Be Ruled by Another DeSantis After 2026

After years of being at each other’s throats, there has been a long-simmering period between Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and The Walt Disney Company. After DeSantis’ presidential hopes were dashed in early 2024, he returned to Florida, and the two sides were able to make up and put their lawsuits away for the time being.

Disney is investing billions in its Florida theme parks, and both of them knew that DeSantis would be gone after 2026 while still holding ambitions of holding higher office. The Florida governor is term-limited and will have to leave the governor’s mansion in 2026, or at least so we thought.

It appears that Ron DeSantis may not have to leave the governor’s mansion after all in 2026, but he will have to leave the governor’s office. According to the Orlando Sentinel, Casey DeSantis, Governor Ron DeSantis’ wife, is considering a run for the Florida governor’s office in 2026.

According to the report, five people with “direct knowledge” of Casey DeSantis’ thought process said a group of Palm Beach donors was the “sight of groundswell of support” for her candidacy. Casey DeSantis has not commented on her desire to run for the Florida Governor’s office.

Mamie and I had the honor of joining the Gulf World Marine Institute (GWMI) this morning as they released over 100 rehabilitated cold-stunned sea turtles back into the Gulf. Thank you, GWMI, @MyFWC, and all support personnel for all you do to protect & conserve our marine life! pic.twitter.com/kgDMsNWfYW — Casey DeSantis (@CaseyDeSantis) January 29, 2025

Last September, Florida Politics ran a poll showing Casey DeSantis as the favorite among Republicans to replace her husband as governor. Other potential candidates include Florida Congressman and staunch ally of Donald Trump Byron Donalds, Florida Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson, and former Congressman Matt Gaetz.

The Sentinel quotes one person who said that Ron DeSantis believes his wife is the best opportunity for him to “set the future leadership for the state and prevent a Simpson or Donalds governorship.”

This could also be good news for Walt Disney World. It is well known that Ron and Casey DeSantis were married at Disney World, but it was Casey’s idea for them to do so. Ron wrote in his book The Courage to be Free:

Casey’s family was what one might call a family of Disney enthusiasts. They loved going to Disney World. When Casey first broached the idea of getting married at Disney World, I was surprised because I did not know people even got married there. Being the dutiful groom, I deferred to her.

Casey did take a shot at Disney when Ron was running for President, but that was in the heat of the battle, and it’s better than the alternative. Donalds and Gaetz have been vocal critics of The Walt Disney Company and questioned the company’s role in the state.

Perhaps four more years of DeSantis won’t be so bad for The Walt Disney Company and Disney World.