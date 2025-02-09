Home » Theme Parks » Disney Parks

Disney World Could Be Ruled by Another DeSantis After 2026

in Disney Parks, Walt Disney World

Posted on by Rick Lye
Ron DeSantis, with a shocked expression, against the iconic Disney World EPCOT.

Credit: Inside the Magic

After years of being at each other’s throats, there has been a long-simmering period between Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and The Walt Disney Company. After DeSantis’ presidential hopes were dashed in early 2024, he returned to Florida, and the two sides were able to make up and put their lawsuits away for the time being.

and DeSantis (L) with Mickey Mouse (R) with Disney World in the background
Credit: Inside the Magic

Disney is investing billions in its Florida theme parks, and both of them knew that DeSantis would be gone after 2026 while still holding ambitions of holding higher office. The Florida governor is term-limited and will have to leave the governor’s mansion in 2026, or at least so we thought.

It appears that Ron DeSantis may not have to leave the governor’s mansion after all in 2026, but he will have to leave the governor’s office. According to the Orlando Sentinel, Casey DeSantis, Governor Ron DeSantis’ wife, is considering a run for the Florida governor’s office in 2026.

According to the report, five people with “direct knowledge” of Casey DeSantis’ thought process said a group of Palm Beach donors was the “sight of groundswell of support” for her candidacy. Casey DeSantis has not commented on her desire to run for the Florida Governor’s office.

Last September, Florida Politics ran a poll showing Casey DeSantis as the favorite among Republicans to replace her husband as governor. Other potential candidates include Florida Congressman and staunch ally of Donald Trump Byron Donalds, Florida Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson, and former Congressman Matt Gaetz.

The Sentinel quotes one person who said that Ron DeSantis believes his wife is the best opportunity for him to “set the future leadership for the state and prevent a Simpson or Donalds governorship.”

Mickey Mouse in a ceremonial outfit stands by Cinderella Castle with an overlaid image of Ron DeSantis speaking at Disney, all set under a sunny sky.
Credit: Inside the Magic

This could also be good news for Walt Disney World. It is well known that Ron and Casey DeSantis were married at Disney World, but it was Casey’s idea for them to do so. Ron wrote in his book The Courage to be Free: 

Casey’s family was what one might call a family of Disney enthusiasts. They loved going to Disney World. When Casey first broached the idea of getting married at Disney World, I was surprised because I did not know people even got married there. Being the dutiful groom, I deferred to her.

Ron DeSantis giving a thumbs up in front of the Magic Kingdom entrance sign under a blue sky at Disney World.
Credit: Inside the Magic

Casey did take a shot at Disney when Ron was running for President, but that was in the heat of the battle, and it’s better than the alternative. Donalds and Gaetz have been vocal critics of The Walt Disney Company and questioned the company’s role in the state.

Perhaps four more years of DeSantis won’t be so bad for The Walt Disney Company and Disney World.

in Disney Parks, Walt Disney World

Tagged:Ron DeSantis

Rick Lye

Rick is an avid Disney fan. He first went to Disney World in 1986 with his parents and has been hooked ever since. Rick is married to another Disney fan and is in the process of turning his two children into fans as well. When he is not creating new Disney adventures, he loves to watch the New York Yankees and hang out with his dog, Buster. In the fall, you will catch him cheering for his beloved NY Giants.

Comments Off on Disney World Could Be Ruled by Another DeSantis After 2026