After Ignoring Weight Restriction, Plus-Sided Guest Sues Disney for Water Slide Injuries

Walt Disney World Resort is facing a lawsuit after a guest allegedly sustained serious injuries while riding the Downhill Double Dipper water slide at Blizzard Beach in July 2021. According to court records filed on Thursday, Eugene Strickland, the plaintiff, claims the accident was caused by negligence on Disney’s part, and he is now seeking over $50,000 in damages.

The incident occurred when Strickland, who weighed approximately 334 pounds at the time, decided to ride the high-speed slide, which has a posted weight limit of 300 pounds. Despite exceeding the weight restriction, Strickland boarded the Downhill Double Dipper in an inner tube, an act which, according to the lawsuit, led to a catastrophic sequence of events.

The Incident and Alleged Injuries

The lawsuit details that as Strickland descended the slide, which is known for its exhilarating speeds, he became airborne. The document reads, “While sliding down… (Strickland) became momentarily airborne as a result of the ride’s ‘exhilarating speeds’ and design, resulting in Disney’s inner tube becoming forcibly, suddenly and unexpectedly dislodged from underneath (Strickland’s) body.” The unexpected dislodging caused Strickland to crash down onto the hard plastic surface of the slide, allegedly resulting in severe and permanent injuries.

The injuries are described as “permanent catastrophic injuries” in the lawsuit, though specific medical details have not been disclosed. The suit accuses Disney of negligence, claiming that the company failed to maintain safe premises and neglected to address the “dangerous conditions” of the water slide.

A Lawsuit for Damages

In his filing, Strickland seeks damages in excess of $50,000. The lawsuit argues that Disney was responsible for ensuring the safety of the attraction, including the weight limit enforcement, and that the company failed in its duty to prevent harm. The case is set to proceed through the court system, and legal experts expect further details about the incident and the allegations to emerge as the lawsuit develops.

Disney has not yet issued an official statement regarding the lawsuit or the specific allegations of negligence. It remains to be seen how the company will respond to the claims made by Strickland.

Blizzard Beach’s Popular Attraction

The Downhill Double Dipper slide at Blizzard Beach is a popular high-speed water attraction, known for offering riders the thrill of racing down a steep drop before splashing into a pool below. As one of the standout features of the park, it attracts a large number of visitors each year. However, incidents like this one raise important questions about safety measures and whether or not the weight limits for certain rides are adequately enforced.

This lawsuit comes amid growing scrutiny of safety standards at theme parks nationwide, with a renewed focus on the role of companies in ensuring the well-being of their guests. As this legal battle unfolds, it is likely to draw attention from both park-goers and industry professionals concerned with safety protocols.

For now, Strickland’s legal team is moving forward with the case, hoping to hold Disney accountable for what they claim is a preventable incident.