UPDATE: Disney World Will Permanently Ban Disability Access Service Requests

UPDATE: Disney has now officially announced that it will ban anyone misusing the DAS system. A statement on the Disney World site states:

“If it is determined that any of the statements a Guest made in the process of obtaining DAS are not true, the Guest will be permanently barred from entering Walt Disney World Resort and the Disneyland Resort, and any previously purchased Annual Passes, Magic Key passes, tickets and other park products and services will be forfeited and not refunded.”

If you’re a Disney Guest attempting to use Disability Access Services (DAS), you need to be very, very careful or risk being banned permanently from the Parks, according to travel advisors.

Disney DAS and the much-sought-after DAS pass have been controversial for quite some time now. The Walt Disney World Resort has attempted to create a system of services that can help Guests with special needs experience the magic of Disney in an inclusive and easy-to-navigate way. As one would expect from any theme park compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), Disney World is full of accessible elevators, wheelchair ramps, and similar services, but a DAS pass also allows Guests to use a Lightning Lane instead of the normal lines.

The Disney World DAS website makes the following promise:

Disney Parks have an unwavering commitment to providing a welcoming, inclusive environment and accessible experiences for our Guests. As part of this commitment, Disability Access Service (DAS) is a program offered at Walt Disney World theme parks to assist Guests who have difficulty tolerating extended waits in a conventional queue environment due to a disability.

It also breaks down some needs-to-know about the system, including:

DAS doesn’t provide immediate access to experiences, but rather allows Guests to request a return time for a specific experience that is comparable to the current standby wait. This allows the Guest using DAS to enjoy other experiences in the park instead of physically waiting in the standby line.

The Guest who is requesting to use DAS must be present during registration (in person or live video call) and when redeeming a DAS return time at Walt Disney World theme parks. The Guest using DAS doesn’t need to be present when a return time is requested at an attraction or any Guest Relations location.

Once registered, DAS is valid for up to 60 days.

Two exciting new features have been added to the DAS program: (1) the opportunity to pre-register via live video call and use DAS Advance pre-arrival planning and (2) a convenient way to receive DAS return times through the My Disney Experience app.

Importantly, Guests utilizing the system have to register ahead of time: “Eligible Guests can now pre-register for DAS Advance virtually with a Cast Member, using live video chat. Please note that you may pre-register as soon as 30 days in advance of a park visit, but no less than 2 days before arrival.”

But, as one might expect, many people looking to shorten their wait time at Disney World and get a more personalized experience are reportedly attempting to use Disability Accessibility Services inappropriately and fraudently receive a DAS pass. The DAS site makes note, saying it “is intended for Guests who have difficulty tolerating extended waits in a conventional queue environment due to a disability.”

You don’t have to read too much between the lines to clock that Disney World is having to deal with an epidemic of people attempting to abuse a system intended to help people who might have difficulty waiting in long lines, not just the impatient.

According to TikTok travel guide @stephpetersautismtravel, who says she specializes in special needs trips, Disney is bringing the hammer down on Guests who lie about having disabilities in order to try to get their hands on a DAS pass and permanently banning them.

The Tiktok explains, “You can actually get banned from Disney if they catch that you have lied during the DAS sign up process” and goes on to say, “Basically, if you don’t need DAS, do not apply for DAS. It’s really a disservice to those who truly need that system in place, and you will be potentially banned from the Disney park.”

She also reads the official Disney policy about fraudulent DAS requests:

“If Disney determines that any of the statements a guest made in the process of obtaining DAS are not true, the guest will be permanently barred from entering Walt Disney World Resort and the Disneyland resort, and any previously purchased annual passes, magic key passes, tickets, and other park products and services will be forfeited and not refunded.”

Numerous Disney Guests have noted online that the misuse of DAS is becoming a serious issue. @disneyglimpses posted, “I won’t pretend to be an expert on this and what’s right or wrong but the abuse of this service at WDW is off the charts. I was told a ridiculously high proportion of LL scans are DAS; way higher than any national trends would lead you to expect.”

@Wildest_Ride chimed in, relating their own experience: “Obviously not a large sample size, but of the four people I know who have a DAS pass, 3 of them claim it’s because they have IBS — which they told me personally they don’t, they just don’t want to wait in line. Seems like anything to prevent abusing ADA is a win for everyone 🤷🏻‍♂️”

It seems that Disney World is just as aware of the growing trend of Guests attempting to use a DAS pass for convenience rather than necessity, and is not afraid to permanently ban them for it. It should go without saying that people looking to experience the magic of Disney should not try to take advantage of what some people need, but apparently not.

