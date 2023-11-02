Disney World Eliminating Disability Access Service, Report Says

A viral report predicting the end of Disability Access Service (DAS) caused panic among Walt Disney World Resort fans last week.

DAS at Walt Disney World Resort & Disneyland Resort

Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort guests with disabilities or conditions that make waiting in line difficult can pre-register for DAS or sign up at the Disney theme parks. Because most Disney ride queues are wheelchair and ECV-accessible, most mobility issues don’t qualify for DAS.

The service allows guests to register for return times via the My Disney Experience app, wait virtually, and enter attractions via the Lightning Lane queue. With DAS Advance Selection, guests with valid Disney Park reservations can make up to two pre-selections 30 days ahead of their visit.

“Disney Parks have an unwavering commitment to providing a welcoming, inclusive environment and accessible experiences for our Guests,” The Walt Disney Company states. “As part of this commitment, Disability Access Service (DAS) is a program offered at Walt Disney World theme parks to assist Guests who have difficulty tolerating extended waits in a conventional queue environment due to a disability.”

DAS is valid for up to 60 days. Annual Passholders, Magic Key holders, and other repeat Disney Parks visitors must re-register after two months of DAS use.

Viral Report

Mouse Trap News (@mousetrapnews on TikTok), a satire account, posted a video on October 31 that jokingly suggested Walt Disney World Resort eliminated DAS:

“This is due to people abusing the system,” the video claimed. “In fact, there was a 900% increase in people using Disability Access Passes after the pandemic.”

Many in the comments believed the report, despite Mouse Trap News stating its videos are “100% FAKE.”

“Well that’s not fair because I have a handicap placard and I have a walker with two leg braces so why is it that I have to stand for hours for a ride!” @yitheresa commented.

“We just went last month and we used it for my son!” @courtney_shae89 echoed. “I hope this isn’t true my son has a rare genetic condition that effects his legs.”

Some were even excited about the end of DAS.

“FINALLY!!!” @thetoonpatrol said. “For some reason EVERY Disney streamer who streams full time there has a das pass! Like what are the odds.”

“They shouldn’t get rid of it altogether HOWEVER they should make the guidelines more strict!” @_little.mrs.sunshine_ wrote.” Another example of people messing things up for others!”

Most commenters understood that the report was fake. But some felt Mouse Trap News shouldn’t joke about a serious topic like accessibility.

“It is clickbait that will stress out those of us with disabilities that rely on it,” said @momsmith54321.

“This was some dark humor,” @gothgoesdisney agreed.

Again, it’s important to note that DAS isn’t going anywhere. The viral report is satire, and Walt Disney World Resort hasn’t announced any changes to its Disability Access programs.

Should Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort be stricter about DAS? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.

