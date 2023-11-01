Disney Gets Rid of Single Rider Line, Erases Feature From Park

Disneyland has reportedly gotten rid of one of its most crucial features that allowed guests to bypass the incredibly long lines at the resort. Single Rider is now now more at one certain Disneyland attraction.

The biggest obstacle guests will face during their Disney vacation is the crowds. At one point in time, there used to be an “off-season,” but this has seemingly gone away, with the parks fluctuating somewhere between super crowded to unbearably crowded. As we said, crowds pose an issue for guests wanting to experience as many attractions as they can, as with more people in the parks, the lines will get longer.

This is especially true for the most popular rides and attractions like Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster and The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror at Disney’s Hollywood Studios or th original Matterhorn Bobsleds at Disneyland Park. However, Space Mountain may be Disney’s most popular ride, if not its most popular coaster.

This legendary attraction can be found across the globe, with versions present at Disneyland, Walt Disney World, Tokyo Disneyland, and Disneyland Paris.

Over the years, Space Mountain has undergone some significant changes at each of these destinations. However, no change has been as big as the plans the Tokyo Disneyland Resort has in store for its version of Space Mountain. Starting in 2023, The Tokyo Disneyland Resort began working on completely overhauling Space Mountain, embarking on a project that would cost millions and take several years to complete.

The entirety of the Tomorrowland section of the park will be upgraded, along with Space Mountain getting a makeover, both inside and out. The concept art above reveals what the new attraction will look like, and while it’s stunning, it definitely does not look like your typical Space Mountain. Unfortunately, it seems the Disneyland version of the ride has also undergone some changes, though these are not welcomed at all.

As we stated earlier, when guests visit the DIsney parks and resorts, they will be waiting in line at one point ot another. To help with this, Disney has introduced several solutions for guests seeking faster lines. This is where Disney Genie, Disney Genie+, and Lightning Lane come in.

This system was introduced in 2022 and, while controversial, seeks to help guests stand in line as little as possible. Guests can purchase Disney Genie+ for a fee and book reservations that essentially act as “FastPasses” for certain rides, allowing them to bypass the standby queues. Guests can also purchase individual Lightning Lanes if they want to be more free with their schedules during the day.

Guests who are traveling alone may also utilize the single rider lines at certain DIsney attractions, which is typically a whole lot faster. Rides like Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster, Expedition Everest and Test Track all feature a single rider line.

Disneyland’s Space Mountain ued to feature one, but according to recent guest reports, this has been removed.

“Whelp, looks like Single Rider at Space mountains no longer a thing again,” stated a guest after noticing the line was missing. “All signage for it is gone. Very disappointing.”

As we said earlier, Single Rider lines are incredibly useful for guests traveling in a party of one. These lines are typically faster than the standby queue, with the only downside being that you are not guaranteed to ride with the rest of your party if more than one guest decides to use Single Rider.

We are incredibly disappointed as well to learn that Single Rider is now gone from Space Mountain at Disneyland. This is one of our favorite rides, and to see that we have fewer options when it comes to actually standing in line hurts. Hopefully, Single Rider is not gone for good, and Disneyland opts to bring it back very soon!

Do you use Single Rider lines at the Disney parks? What’s your favorite attraction?